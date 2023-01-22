Lion dance kicks off Chinese New Year in Scotland

chinese new yearIan Georgeson
Crowds were treated to a traditional dance performance

Scotland has welcomed the start of the Chinese New Year with a series of traditional events.

The Year of the Rabbit celebrations began in central Edinburgh on Sunday lunchtime with Chinese traditions including lion dances, musicians and Han costumes.

Ian Georgeson
The event marked the start of the Year of the Rabbit

People could also try their hand at the intricate art of Chinese calligraphy and by making traditional red banners to mark the Lunar New Year.

The free open-air festivities drew crowds to the foot of the Mound.

Ian Georgeson
Musicians performed traditional Chinese songs for locals

There will be more performances later in the evening with light projections onto Edinburgh Castle.

Further celebrations are scheduled for St Andrews, Stirling and Glasgow.

Ian Georgeson
The dance is meant to bring good luck and scare away evil spirits
Ian Georgeson
The free festivities drew a large audience in the capital
The dancers were popular with the crowd

