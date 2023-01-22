Lion dance kicks off Chinese New Year in Scotland
- Published
Related Topics
Scotland has welcomed the start of the Chinese New Year with a series of traditional events.
The Year of the Rabbit celebrations began in central Edinburgh on Sunday lunchtime with Chinese traditions including lion dances, musicians and Han costumes.
People could also try their hand at the intricate art of Chinese calligraphy and by making traditional red banners to mark the Lunar New Year.
The free open-air festivities drew crowds to the foot of the Mound.
There will be more performances later in the evening with light projections onto Edinburgh Castle.
Further celebrations are scheduled for St Andrews, Stirling and Glasgow.
All images are copyrighted.