Abuse claims being investigated by prosecutors
- Published
The Crown Office is investigating claims there were links between members of Scotland's legal establishment and the sexual exploitation of children in care.
Concern over the allegations was first made by John Halley, former lead junior counsel to the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry, in 2019.
Mr Halley submitted his concerns in a 43-page "note" to prosecutors.
The Crown Office said "investigations into this matter are ongoing".
The development emerged in a parliamentary question asked by Russell Findlay, Scottish Conservative MSP for West Scotland.
Mr Findlay asked what action the Scottish government has taken in response to the contents of the 2019 note by Mr Halley, a former advocate and part-time sheriff.
Solicitor General Ruth Charteris answered: "As investigations into this matter are ongoing, it would not be appropriate to comment."
A Crown Office spokeswoman said: "It would not be appropriate to comment on ongoing investigations and there is nothing we can add to the answers given to the Scottish Parliament."