Progress made since Cricket Scotland racism report
Cricket Scotland has made progress since the organisation was found to be intuitionally racist, an interim report has found.
Sportscotland has warned the next few months will be crucial for the game's future.
Last year, it emerged 448 examples of racism and discrimination had been identified within the Scottish game.
A six-month independent review, published in July, had made a number of recommendations.
Sportscotland said 43 further allegations were made after the Changing The Boundaries report was published.
It said work to overhaul the board was ongoing.
Sportscotland, the national agency for sport in Scotland, had placed Cricket Scotland under special measures until October this year.
On Tuesday a number of board members will answer questions before Holyrood's Sport and Health Committee.
Forbes Dunlop, chief executive of Sportscotland, said: "It is clear that Cricket Scotland has made progress since publication of the Changing The Boundaries report but we should never lose sight of why we are here; real and meaningful cultural change is required in Scottish cricket.
"The diversity and skillset of recent Cricket Scotland Board appointments is a significant step forward for the sport and shows a new approach to governance and leadership.
"However, it is vital that the organisation continues to make progress and we look forward to the Board being strengthened over the coming months."
Mr Dunlop pledged the body would continue to work with all the partners to ensure Cricket Scotland delivers on the recommendations in the report.
He added: "The next few months are crucial for the future of Scottish cricket. As the national agency for sport we are here to help the rebuilding process.
"At the same time, we need to see continued progress particularly in relation to the development of the anti-racism and EDI strategy and there must be thorough consultation in this regard."
Sportscotland will provide further public updates in April, July and October.
A Scotland cricketer previously said he was told "you should count yourself lucky to be here" when he complained about racism.
Qasim Sheikh claimed he was humiliated and told he was a troublemaker when he tried to raises concerns.
Another former Scotland cricketer, Majid Haq, told how he contemplated suicide after being refused help when suffering with his mental health.
Last July the independent review concluded that those who raised issues were ignored or side-lined and a culture of "racially aggravated micro-aggression" was allowed to develop.
The review highlighted 448 examples that demonstrated institutional racism.
The entire Cricket Scotland board resigned the day before the publication of the report.
As a result the operation of Cricket Scotland was placed in special measures, which means Sportscotland has effectively taken control until October.
In an update last October, Cricket Scotland also confirmed it was investigating 43 allegations of racism against 27 people.
It added alleged claims of racism made against two clubs and two regional associations were also being examined.
They were being reviewed as part of an independent process being led by sports law firm Harper MacLeod, race equality charity Sporting Equals and, where appropriate, anti-racism campaign group Running Out Racism.