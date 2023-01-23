Firefighter critically injured in Jenners blaze in Edinburgh
A firefighter has been critically injured in a blaze at the Jenners building in Edinburgh.
Fire crews, police and ambulance staff were sent to the former department store on Rose Street at about 11:30.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said it dispatched 22 fire engines to the scene. It said five firefighters were taken to hospital.
Eyewitnesses described smoke pouring out of the basement area of the department store during the incident.
Scottish Fire and Rescue Service interim chief officer, Ross Haggart, said the fire was "serious and complex".
He said: "Regrettably I can confirm five of our colleagues have been taken to hospital and one remains in a critical condition."
A police cordon was put in place which covered the whole of St Andrew Square, and staff from nearby offices were evacuated.
The Fire Brigades Union said it was aware of the reports of injuries to firefighters during the incident.
Eyewitnesses told BBC Scotland about the response of emergency services on Princes Street.
Sarah Mullins, 34, manager at Wagamama in St Andrew Square, said she first saw smoke at about 11:30.
"It got so bad we couldn't see out across the square," she said.
"The police told us to stay inside because the smoke was so bad it would have affected our lungs. They said it was safer to stay inside.
"It's very sad this has happened to such an iconic building."
Founded in 1838, the Jenners building was one of the oldest department stores in the world until it closed.
It has been undergoing a restoration which was due to take four years. Under the plan, disused rooms in the six-storey building are due to be made into a hotel.
The current building was designed by architect William Hamilton Beattie in the Victorian renaissance revival style and opened in 1895 - after the original building was destroyed by fire in 1892.
The building was sold to private investors in 2005 after House of Fraser bought the Jenners brand and property.
It was then bought by Danish billionaire Anders Holch Povlsen in 2017 for a reported £53m.