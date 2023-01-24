Scotland's papers: Jenners firefighter critical and 'Darvelous' result

Scotland's papers: Jenners firefighter critical and 'Darvelous' resultPublished12 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The fire at the Jenners building in the capital leads The Edinburgh Evening News after a firefighter was critically injured in the blaze. The paper reports that four other firefighters were also hurt after the fire broke out in the lower floors of the famous former department store on Princes Street.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Express pictures exhausted fire crews who were called to the former department store. Five firefighters were taken to hospital during the incident which, at its peak, had more than 20 fire appliances attending.Image caption, The famous Jenners sign is pictured on the front of the Daily Star of Scotland, but the street below it is filled with Scottish Fire and Rescue staff as they battled to save the iconic building which has been unoccupied for some time.Image caption, The front page of The Herald also pictures groups pf firefighters in Edinburgh but its main story focuses on decisions councils are considering as they look to make cuts. The paper reports that Midlothian Council is looking at making libraries self-service to save on staffing and removing school librarians in a bid to plug a funding gap.Image caption, Plumes of smoke from the Jenners fire also make the front of The Scotsman. However the lead story looks at two investigations launched into "Tory sleaze allegations". Rishi Sunak has ordered a probe into Nadhim Zahawi's tax affairs and a public appointments watchdog will look into BBC chairman Richard Sharp's appointment following claims he helped Boris Johnson secure a loan.Image caption, The i also leads on the Nadhim Zahawi scandal reporting that Rishi Sunak would not have backed the Conservative chairman publicly "if he had known the full story". It says Mr Zahawi will be asked to resign if he misled the PM or broke ethics rules.Image caption, The Times reports similarly, quoting the prime minister as saying "questions need answering" and that the PM was "kept in the dark" over Mr Zahawi's multi-million pound settlement with HMRC.Image caption, "Rish: Dish the dirt" says The Metro of Mr Sunak's order to start an investigation into Nadhim Zahawi's tax affairs. It says the PM's ethics adviser Sir Laurie Magnus will now intervene after "additional facts" emerged over the HMRC fine.Image caption, Cup upsets often inspire headlines and the Daily Record goes with "Darvelous" after minnows Darvel FC managed to knock Aberdeen out of the Scottish Cup. The paper notes that the tiny Ayrshire team play in the sixth tier of Scottish football.Image caption, On the opposite side, the Aberdeen Evening Express reports the result as "the most shameful result in our history" after Darvel beat Aberdeen 1-0. The paper reports "fan fury" and says there are calls for the manager and players to go.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph's top story says an Afghan "double killer" was able to enter Britain posing as a 14-year-old boy before going on to kill a Royal Marine. Lawangeen Abdulrahimzai, 21, had previously killed two people in Serbia months before arriving in the UK. The paper says he claimed to be an unaccompanied child fleeing the Taliban.Image caption, Boris Johnson takes over the Scottish Daily Mail's front page with an article imploring Ukraine's allies to give the country the arms it wants - asking "what the hell" the west is waiting for. Mr Johnson also calls for Nato to admit Ukraine as a member. The Times points out that when he was prime minister, he said there was "no way that would happen any time soon".Image caption, Tuesday's National leads with "a big no to union jackery" as it reports that only 16% of people they asked preferred the union flag to the Saltire on Scottish produce.Image caption, A Fife mum has removed her daughter from Glenrothes High School and started to teach at home after "constant bullying" and physical attacks, according to The Courier. It says the S1 pupil was assaulted on three occasions and had to attend A&E after one attack.Image caption, A school story also makes the front of the Evening Telegraph but this time it is all about a fire started in a classroom.Image caption, The P&J reports concerns about a convicted sex abuser who is to be freed early from jail. The paper says former pub boss Alan Nimmons will be released in July after serving just half of a sentence for abusing four young men.Image caption, And the lead in the Glasgow Times looks at a court report about a knife attack in the city. Separately it speaks to a dog walker who was left with PTSD after an attack in a city park.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.