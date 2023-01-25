Jock Stein's birth record available to view online
Scottish football legend Jock Stein's birth certificate is among a new set of records that have been made publicly available online.
Celtic won the European Cup in 1967 and 10 league titles - nine of them in a row - with Stein as manager.
Writer Compton Mackenzie's death certificate is another of the new documents added to National Records of Scotland's ScotlandsPeople website.
Mackenzie wrote the stories Whisky Galore and Monarch of the Glen.
He died in Edinburgh in 1972 aged 89.
They are among scanned images of records of births from 1922, marriages in 1947 and death entries from 1972 added to National Record of Scotland's (NRS) site this month.
Until now, these records would have only been available to people visiting an NRS building, a family history centre or by ordering a copy by post.
Stein was born John Stein on 5 October 1922 in Glasgow Road, Hamilton. He was the only son of four children to George Stein, a coal miner, and Jane Armstrong.
A former miner, his football career also saw him manage Scotland's national team.
He died in September 1985 after suffering a heart attack while watching Scotland secure a play-off place for the 1986 World Cup in a game against Wales in Cardiff.
Highland aristocrat
Whisky Galore is among West Hartlepool-born Mackenzie's best known works and over the years been adapted for film.
His story was inspired by the sinking of the Jamaica-bound ship SS Politician off Eriskay in 1941.
Thousands of bottles of whisky were among its cargo and islanders recovered hundreds of cases of whisky from the wreck.
Some of the bottles were buried to keep them hidden from customs officers.
Another new entry of interest now available on ScotlandsPeople is the marriage of Highland aristocrat Isobel Blunt-Mackenzie and Polish soldier Capt Oscar Linda in Dingwall in 1947.
Blunt-Mackenzie earned a reputation for adventure and exploration, travelling across deserts in the Middle East and Africa and joining a Norwegian cargo ship as its fourth mate so she could sail the Mediterranean.
She met Capt Linda while serving as a motorcycle dispatch rider with Polish army.