Jenners blaze firefighter remains critically ill
A firefighter remains critically ill in hospital following a fire at the former Jenner's department store in Edinburgh.
Dozens of emergency service crews were sent to the blaze at the six-storey building on Monday.
Four firefighters who were treated in hospital following the blaze have now been discharged but a fifth remains in a critical condition.
The immediate area outside the building is still cordoned off and one fire crew is at scene to monitor for hotspots.
Eyewitnesses had described smoke pouring out of the basement area of the former department store.
Scottish Fire and Rescue Service interim chief officer, Ross Haggart, said: "The fire at the Jenners building is a very serious and complex incident and regrettably I can confirm that five of our colleagues were taken to hospital for treatment.
"Four have now been discharged however one remains in a critical condition. The families of all those affected have been made aware.
"We currently remain at the scene with one appliance to monitor the building for any remaining hotspots."
City of Edinburgh Council leader Cammy Day said the rear of the building was the main part affected by the fire.
He added that four appliances remained at the scene overnight but confirmed the blaze had been extinguished.
But while businesses in the area reopen Mr Day said there would still be some disruption to transport near the scene.
He told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland programme: "I'm sure I say this on behalf of the whole city, that our thoughts are of course with the firefighters who risked their lives to save the building and the people around the city as well."
Asked if there was a chance the building might not survive, he said: "That will be subject to these surveys.
"I am hopeful that where we saw the fire yesterday was towards the rear of the building and I hope that can be salvaged."
It is not clear when a full investigation into what happened will get under way but a spokesman for the Health and Safety Executive said it was liaising with the emergency services.
Founded in 1838, the Jenners building was one of the oldest department stores in the world until it closed.
It has been undergoing a restoration which was due to take four years. Under the plan, disused rooms in the six-storey building are due to be made into a hotel.
Eyewitnesses told BBC Scotland about the response of emergency services on Princes Street.
Sarah Mullins, 34, manager at Wagamama in St Andrew Square, said she first saw smoke at about 11:30.
"It got so bad we couldn't see out across the square," she said.
"The police told us to stay inside because the smoke was so bad it would have affected our lungs. They said it was safer to stay inside.
"It's very sad this has happened to such an iconic building."