Nursery children rescued after burst mains flooding in Milngavie
- Published
The water supply to large parts of Glasgow and East Dunbartonshire has been disrupted by a burst water mains.
Children were evacuated from a nursery in Milngavie after the burst pipe caused a road to split open.
Lullaby Lane nursery told parents that children had been safely taken to the nearby Rangers Training Centre.
East Dunbartonshire Council has reported "major" water supply issues due to a burst mains at the junction of Auchenhowie Road and Glasgow Road.
Images posted on social media showed the road surface torn and buckled by the force of the leak, and a torrent of water pouring through nearby roads.
#Auchenhowieroad avoid at all costs - river has burst its banks @EastDunbPolice pic.twitter.com/WzniYZifz8— CK ~ (@CK1_1995) January 24, 2023
The local authority said Auchenhowie Road has been closed from the Allander Toll Roundabout to Glasgow Road, which was also shut from the railway bridge to Burnbrae Roundabout.
Rescue crews using dinghies were deployed to Milngavie as the nursery children were evacuated.
Scottish Water confirmed a burst trunk main is affecting customers across Glasgow and Bearsden, in postcodes G1, G2, G3, G4, G5, G11, G12, G13, G15, G20, G51 and G61.
It said its teams were working alongside police and the fire service.
We're investigating loss of water supply in the #G2 #G3 #G4 #G11 #G12 #G21 #G61 area. We'll update you as soon as more info is available. Apologies for any inconvenience caused this evening. https://t.co/CQx7paR6Yh— Scottish Water (@scottish_water) January 24, 2023
"We are currently on the way to investigate the issue and are aiming to be on site as soon as possible," a statement read.
"While we investigate, please be aware that you may experience no water supply or low/intermittent water pressure. You may also experience discoloured water."