Fugitive Gillespie brothers may have come to harm in Brazil
Detectives have confirmed for the first time that two of Scotland's most wanted men may have come to harm while on the run in Brazil.
Speculation about the fate of James and Barry Gillespie, who previously featured in Crimestoppers appeals, was first reported last year.
But Police Scotland have now revealed the brothers' families have been briefed about their concerns.
The Gillespies are long-time targets of Operation Escalade.
Since 2014 it has seen 42 people convicted for organised crime offences which include involvement in drugs, firearms offences and money laundering.
The investigation has been global in its scale and has led to the arrest of eight fugitives linked to the group's activities in Scotland on international warrants in Europe and South America.
The Gillespie brothers are originally from Rutherglen, South Lanarkshire.
Det Insp Michael Lochrie, of the force's Organised Crime and Counter Terrorism Unit, said: "Despite previous appeals, which have focussed on The Netherlands and Brazil, we are still appealing for anyone who has information about the current whereabouts of James and Barry Gillespie to get in touch with Police Scotland.
"The dedicated team of officers attached to Operation Escalade have been successfully targeting those involved in serious organised crime domestically and internationally for nine years.
"A number of the arrests made were only possible due to the support of international law enforcement agencies abroad."
He added the co-operation "remains ongoing".
Recently officers arrested a fugitive in Brazil during an operation with the Brazilian Federal Police.
Another man was also extradited from Italy after being arrested in Turin.
Anyone with information about James and Barry Gillespie is asked to contact police or Crimestoppers.