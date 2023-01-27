Firefighter dies after Jenners blaze in Edinburgh
A firefighter who was injured battling a blaze at the former Jenners department store in Edinburgh has died.
Barry Martin, 38, died on Friday at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.
Mr Martin was one of five firefighters taken to hospital after emergency services were called to the building on Princes Street on Monday morning.
A police officer also received treatment followng the blaze.
Supt David Robertson, of Edinburgh division, said: "Our thoughts are with the family, friends and colleagues of Barry at this very difficult time.
"Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances."
