In pictures: Scotland's Big Weekends

Dundee has been announced as the host for BBC Radio One's Big Weekend 2023.

The music festival will take place in Camperdown Park on 26-28 May with headliners Lewis Capaldi and The 1975.

The event took place at the same site in 2006 and was due to return there in May 2020, before Covid shut down live events.

The Big Weekend has a rich history north of the border, kicking off Glasgow's Commonwealth Games summer in 2014 and venturing to Perthshire's Scone Palace in 2018 as BBC Music's Biggest Weekend.

Last year, the festival headed to Coventry with a line-up including headliner Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran, Sam Fender, George Ezra, Lorde, Fontaines D.C. and Sigrid.

Here we take a look back at some of the huge stars who performed at the event in Scotland.

A young Harry Styles was just a fifth of the world's biggest boyband in 2014 when they appeared at their first Big Weekend on the Saturday at Glasgow Green. They were not even the headline act - they opened the show.
All five members of One Direction enjoyed solo careers, but would Mr Styles have imagined at this point he would return to the city in 2022 to play a sold-out Ibrox Stadium?
Katy Perry was Glasgow 2014's main stage Sunday headliner, bringing her trademark colourful stage show to Glasgow Green.
The Biggest Weekend was staged at Scone Palace in 2018. Noel Gallagher closed the show at the Perthshire estate on the Saturday with his High Flying Birds. He was reported to have left a cheeky message in the palace visitor book. He wrote: "A palace? My gaff's bigger than this", followed by his signature and two kisses.
In 2014 the festival was split between Glasgow's George Square - seen lit up here - and Glasgow Green.
Lily Allen said she was nervous ahead of her Main Stage performance at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Glasgow but it didn't show.
Snow Patrol were always going to go down well in Scotland, as they did at the 2006 Big Weekend in Dundee.
Ed Sheeran is no stranger to the Big Weekend series, he has appeared at several. But he got the crowd going here at the 2014 event after a year off and a tour with Taylor Swift. Glasgow got an exclusive set as he showcased tracks from his eagerly awaited album X.
Chris Martin led Coldplay as they headlined at Glasgow Green in 2014.
No mask for this singer - Rita Ora lit up the stage in Glasgow.
Back in 2006, Sugababes were the top girl band at Camperdown Park. Keisha Buchanan, Heidi Range and Amelle Berrabah performed on the Sunday.
This is how music fans did it in Dundee back in 2006.
US singer Pink performed on the Sunday at Camperdown Park.
Hello Perth! Jim Kerr of Simple Minds performs at The Biggest Weekend at Scone Palace.
Alex Kapranos from Franz Ferdinand - the band were the surprise act in Dundee in 2006.
Singer-songwriter Amy Macdonald got a singalong going as she performed Mr Rock and Roll at Scone Palace.

