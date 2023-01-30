Scotland's papers: Halt on trans prisoner moves and Zahawi sacked

Image caption,

"He's Nad sorry at all", reads the headline in the Metro. The paper describes Zahawi as "unrepentant", noting that a letter he published after the sacking failed to mention the tax case or express regret, and that he instead used it to take a "swipe at the British press that exposed him". Zahawi previously threatened to sue journalists probing his taxes, and in the letter criticised a headline about the affair in The Independent last week which read: "The noose tightens".