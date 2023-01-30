Scotland's papers: Halt on trans prisoner moves and Zahawi sacked

Scotland's papers: Halt on trans prisoner moves and Zahawi sackedPublished12 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Several papers lead on Scotland's justice secretary announcing an "urgent review" of the transfer of transgender prisoners. Keith Brown said there will be a "pause" on trans prisoners with a history of violence against women being placed in female jails. The Daily Record also reports Tiffany Scott - who stalked a 13-year-old girl while known as Andrew Burns - will remain in a men's prison as a result of the announcement.Image caption, The Scotsman says the move came amid "mounting anger" about reports Scott, 31, would be allowed to transfer to a female jail. It also comes just days after Isla Bryson - who was convicted of two rapes while she was a man - was initially remanded to Cornton Vale women's prison.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Mail brands it a "major U-turn" by the Scottish government. Mr Brown has said no trans prisoners with a history of violence will be placed in women's facilities until the Scottish Prison Service carries out a wider review of its transgender policies.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Express describes the saga as a "crisis for the first minister". The paper says the "storm erupted" with the Bryson case.Image caption, The other major story leading the papers is the sacking of Nadhim Zahawi as Conservative Party chairman. An inquiry found he committed "serious breaches" of the ministerial code over a penalty he was forced to pay to HMRC while chancellor. The Times says the move is part of a move by the prime minister to "get tough on standards". It quotes senior sources saying he will now take a "zero-tolerance approach" to breaches of the ministerial codeImage caption, The National asks why the decision on Zahawi's sacking was only taken this weekend. The paper quotes SNP MP Kirsty Blackman, who criticised Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's "dithering and indecision".Image caption, The i reports that allies of the prime minister blame the number of scandals hitting the government on his predecessor, saying the "legacy" of Boris Johnson's time in office encouraged Zahawi to "try to cling on". The paper also quotes former chancellor George Osborne saying Sunak is being "pulled down by a series of scandals" from Johnson's reign.Image caption, "He's Nad sorry at all", reads the headline in the Metro. The paper describes Zahawi as "unrepentant", noting that a letter he published after the sacking failed to mention the tax case or express regret, and that he instead used it to take a "swipe at the British press that exposed him". Zahawi previously threatened to sue journalists probing his taxes, and in the letter criticised a headline about the affair in The Independent last week which read: "The noose tightens".Image caption, Allies of Zahawi have claimed he was sacked "without being given a fair hearing" and that the findings of the inquiry were "rushed out for political expediency", The Daily Telegraph reports. Sources have told the paper that Zahawi was given one 30-minute hearing to defend himself and that "key facts in his favour", including that he told one senior civil servant about the HMRC investigation and fine, were not included in the final report.Image caption, Meanwhile, The Herald reports GPs in Scotland's largest health board are shutting the door on new patients and cutting services as they struggle to cope with "spiralling workloads". The papers says the number of practices in Greater Glasgow and Clyde closing their lists to new patients is at a record level "and climbing".Image caption, Scottish surgeons are dealing with "horrendous" complications from cosmetic surgeries carried out overseas, The Scottish Sun reports. An NHS plastic surgeon has warned of Scots risking deformities by undergoing cheap surgeries such as abdominoplasties, known as tummy tucks. The papers says that in October 2022, the Scottish government was told of 11 admissions in a 10-day period to a plastic surgery unit due to complications with surgeries carried out abroad.Image caption, The Daily Star reports that actress and model Pamela Anderson wanted to be a librarian before being asked to appear in a magazine shoot.Image caption, Parents of schoolchildren at Inverness Royal Academy have raised fears of a serious crush due to "dangerous overcrowding", The Press and Journal reports. Staff have raised concerns about potential hazards on the central staircase, where up to 1,000 pupils pass through at lunchtime.Image caption, Councillors in Scotland's capital have unveiled plans to "transform" the city, the Edinburgh Evening News reports. Local authority leaders hope to make the city one of the best in Europe for eco-friendly transport.Image caption, Aberdeen's Seaton Park, which was named Scotland's most-loved in a poll last year, has been vandalised in a weekend of "mayhem" across the city, according to The Evening Express. The papers says ornamental trees were snapped in the park, while cars elsewhere in Aberdeen were also damaged.Image caption, And the Glasgow Times leads with the story of a woman who developed severe mental health issues after the sudden onset of menopause. Joan Graham says she struggled with insomnia, anxiety, pain all over her body, hair loss and weight loss. She is now sharing her story to highlight the impact menopause has on women.