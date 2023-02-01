In pictures: Shetland's Up Helly Aa Viking fire festival
Shetland's famous Up Helly Aa fire festival - with women and girls in the torchlit procession for the first time - has witnessed the burning of a replica Viking galley light up the Lerwick sky.
Up Helly Aa - the biggest fire festival in Europe - is traditionally held on the last Tuesday in January.
The 142-year-old event sees people celebrate Shetland's Norse heritage.
Females have traditionally been restricted to participating as hostesses - organising the all-night parties that take place in community halls across the Shetland capital.
However, organisers agreed to lift the gender restrictions for the main procession. The decision followed a campaign dating back to the 1980s.
Warriors parade through the streets by torchlight as visitors from across the world gather to watch the spectacle.
The day culminates with the dramatic burning of a replica Viking long ship.
