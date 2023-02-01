Thousands of Scots workers to join UK-wide day of strikes
Thousands of workers across Scotland will strike on Wednesday as part of a UK-wide day of industrial action.
Civil servants, higher education staff and some rail workers will join teachers in what has been described as the biggest day of co-ordinated strikes in decades.
It comes in response to UK government legislation which will seek to limit strike action.
The move would also allow employers to put in place minimum levels of service.
Around 100,000 civil servants will walk out across the UK for one day of action across most government departments, the PCS union said.
This includes staff working at the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh and the Scottish government.
Higher education workers will also walk out as part of their ongoing dispute over pensions, pay and conditions.
Members of the University and College Union (UCU) at the majority of Scotland's universities will take part.
School strikes will continue in Clackmannanshire and Aberdeen as part of the 16-day rolling strike action by the EIS union.
The union says there have still been no constructive talks on pay, with the Scottish government maintaining that the demands of 10% are "unaffordable".
Pay and conditions
Some train company workers have also walked out, affecting a small number of services to Scotland.
Train drivers in Aslef and the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) are embroiled in a long-running dispute over pay and conditions.
LNER is running a limited service from Edinburgh south of the border, but no trains will run any further north than Edinburgh.
Avanti West Coast has advised customers not to travel on Wednesday or Friday.
However, ScotRail says services will not be affected on Wednesday.
David Simpson, ScotRail service delivery director, said: "The dispute between the trade unions and other train operators does not involve any ScotRail staff, which means ScotRail services will operate as normal on Wednesday and Friday."
Wednesday's national day of action will culminate in a Right To Strike rally organised by the Scottish Trades Union Congress (STUC).
It will be addressed by SNP's Westminster leader Stephen Flynn, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar and STUC general secretary Roz Foyer.
Rallies will also take place in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Dundee throughout the day.
Ms Foyer said: "The Tories have given workers the length and breadth of Scotland the clearest indication yet that they're running scared of our ability to fight and organise for a better future.
"Far from dismembering our movement, the UK government have empowered it. We'll make that abundantly clear to them at our national rally."
UK Business Secretary Grant Shapps has defended bringing forward the legislation to limit strike action.
He said: "The first job of any government is to keep the public safe. Because whilst we absolutely believe in the ability to strike, we are duty-bound to protect the lives and livelihoods of the British people.
"I am introducing a Bill that will give government the power to ensure that vital public services will have to maintain a basic function, by delivering minimum safety levels ensuring that lives and livelihoods are not lost.
"We do not want to have to use this legislation unless we have to, but we must ensure the safety of the British public."