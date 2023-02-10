Your pictures of Scotland: 3-10 February

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 3 and 10 February.

Andrew Murray
Seeing eye to eye: "Was at Kirkcudbright taking photos of squirrels at Barrhill Woods," says Andrew Murray of this reflective shot.
Moyra Miller
Light and shade: "Taken in Arbroath, the sun makes a lovely lampshade," suggests Moyra Miller.
Keith Verrall
Purple haze: "An awesome sunrise In Arisaig," says Keith Verrall.
Dennis Grattan
Rise and shine: "Managed to capture this glorious scene at Aberdeen beach," says Dennis Grattan. "A moment later it was gone."
Stuart Japp
Sol-tire: "Sunrise and saltires over a frosty start at Dumfries and Galloway Golf Club," says Stuart Japp.
Chris Hart
Motherly love: That was how Chris Hart described this shot.
Jane Sayliss
It blue me away: "Mellon Udrigle beach Wester Ross with my husband walking in the distance," says Jane Sayliss.
Alex Mcbarber
Swan about: "So friendly," says Alex Mcbarber on the Moray Firth. "But that's probably because it was interested in our food."
John McQuade
Capital project: "I’m a student photographer at South Lanarkshire College and this image was taken on a field trip to Edinburgh," explains John McQuade of his moody skyline shot.
Paul Climie
Everything will be all white: "A couple of hillwalkers coming towards me on Càrn na Caim in the Cairngorms," says Paul Climie. "A beautiful day to be out on the hills."
Tony McAndrew
Best of bothy worlds: "Just leaving after a very windy night into the mist again," says Tony McAndrew at White Laggan Bothy, Galloway.
David Mercer
I think we need an otter one: "One fish, three otters, one outcome," says David Mercer of his Bute wildlife shot.
Eric Niven
Pecking order: "This male Great Spotted Woodpecker - the male has a red spot on the back of his head - was at Morton Lochs when I stopped for a break from cycling through Fife," says Eric Niven.
Sharron Sweeney
Double take: "Loch Lochy on a drive to Skye," says Sharron Sweeney. "The reflections on the water were stunning."
Martin Pirie
Sitting on the fence: Sparrowhawk spotted by Martin Pirie in the back garden in Haddington.
David Munro
Bit of a fuzzy head: "Low cloud hits the top of Slioch on an otherwise clear day at Loch Maree," says David Munro from Adelaide in South Australia.
Judi Shaw
Little and large: "This photo of the Highland coo was taken on holiday at Plockton," says Judi Shaw. "It wasn't until later I saw the wagtail having a conversation with it. Beautiful."
Neil Lea
Freeze frame: "Four of us were on our way to do one of the gullies on Stob Coire and had stopped for a coffee and a sandwich when Vernon spotted this frozen waterfall and decided to have a go at it," says Neil Lea. "When about 20ft up he realised that there was water running between the rock and the ice and discretion took over from valour."
Rory Mitchell
Spring time: "My four-month-old spaniel Sadie flying through Blairadam Woods, Kelty, on our daily walks," says Rory Mitchell.
Alastair Lindsay
Thistle do nicely: "An ecstatic 11-year-old Ludo experiencing his first ever Calcutta Cup match win and at Twickenham," says dad Alastair Lindsay after Scotland's rugby victory over England.
Geoff Palmer
High standards: "I took this picture when flying Deeside Gliding Club's brand new glider," says Geoff Palmer. "Heading up Glen Muick, with Loch Muick under the cloud."
Steve Buckland
Getting your ducks in a row: "Eiders filing out of Pittenweem Harbour," says Steve Buckland.
Moira Naismith
Seven up: "Walking friends at Bunnet Stane, by West Lomond Hill, Fife," says Moira Naismith.
Ian Barnes
Astern look: "A boat at Crail harbour, I love the texture and detail of the wall behind," says Ian Barnes.
Kimberly Simpson
Red alert: "Robin enjoying a winter day at the Botanical Gardens in Edinburgh," says Kimberly Simpson.
John Bogie
A little drop of magic: "A solo snowdrop discovered on a walk around the Monkland Canal in Coatbridge," says John Bogie.
Hazel Thomson
The nut cracker: "This squirrel was making sure of a fair share," says Hazel Thomson in Elgin.
Isabel Rapson
Surf's up: Thurso East beach was the scene of this action shot from Isabel Rapson.
Alex Mackintosh
Crow road: "Went for a walk along the Caledonian Canal and there were crows everywhere," says Alex Mackintosh. "I like how they look so mysterious."
Gordon Bain
Ewe turn needed: "Traffic jam at Mellon Udrigle," says Gordon Bain.
Dave Peters
Father and sun: "Myself and my son Fin witnessed this special sunset over Alisa Craig from Croy beach," says Dave Peters. "Just lovely."
Katie Watson
Holmes and (Wat)son: "The family enjoyed a nice wander round the story stroll at Rozelle Park, Ayr," says Katie Watson. "Various wicker figures are dotted round the park and here is Sherlock Holmes inspecting my son, Taylan."
Jacki Gordon
Love birds: "A trip to Balloch in the hope of seeing a Mandarin duck or two and I was rewarded with this sighting," says Jacki Gordon.
Ralph Greig
Going with the flow: "The secret little waterfall on Bennachie in Aberdeenshire that takes a bit of effort to find," says Ralph Greig. "Sometime in the past a small lookout had been built and then forgotten about."
Ewan MacNeilage
Stag night: "This is friendly Callum catching the gossip in Glen Torridon," says Ewan MacNeilage.
Emma Legge
A wee head's up: "Lovely little Robin spotted at the Japanese Garden near Dollar," says Emma Legge.
Mark Coles
On yer bike: "This was taken in St Vincent’s Place in Glasgow and features Callum and his ever so trendy bicycle," says Mark Coles. "I think the combination of Callum’s biker chic and the cheerful Hello Glasgow sign sum up what a stylish and and upbeat place Glasgow is."
Yvonne Macfarlane
A high benchmark: "A stunning sunset made for interesting silhouettes on the reservoir path," says Yvonne Macfarlane at Milngavie waterworks.
Debbie Barkhouse
Quiet reflection: Debbie Barkhouse says she took this lovely shot at Girvan beach when she was still grieving the loss of her mum, and that it would mean a lot to her to see it featured.
John Beresford
Some down time: "I took this picture of the striking sunset from my back garden just outside Elsrickle, South Lanarkshire, looking towards Tinto Hill," says John Beresford. "The colour and shape seemed to change by the minute."
Brian Nicholson
Pretty in pink: "On my way home from work in Fife I saw this beautiful subtle pink hue in the sky," says Brian Nicholson. "I stopped off at the North Queensferry side of the Queensferry Crossing to get this image of it with this amazing sky."
William Bird
A fine balancing act: The moon over Bennachie in this spectacular shot from William Bird.
Sophie Cook
Ship a'Hoy: "Sunset in Stromness, Orkney, just as the NorthLink ferry was heading out into rough seas towards Hoy," says Sophie Cook.
Dominik Lagowski
Moon landing: Fishermen with their catch in the evening darkness after arriving at Stonehaven Harbour, as spotted by Dominik Lagowski.
Stephen Pusey
Treemendous sight: "I was walking in South Queensferry and was in awe at the fire in the sky," says Stephen Pusey. "It was an astonishing sunset. What a show."
Brian Colston
By the light of the silvery moon: "I heard these geese before I saw them, heading down towards the River Forth," says Brian Colston.

