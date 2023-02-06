Kaitlyn Easson: Missing girl in Galashiels found safe and well
An 11-year-old girl who went missing in the Scottish Borders has been found safe and well.
A community-wide search was launched for Kaitlyn Easson, who was reported missing in Galashiels on Sunday.
Officers said they had grown concerned for her safety on Monday afternoon after she had not turned up for 24 hours. Police Scotland later confirmed at 22:30 that she had been found.
The force thanked the public for sharing its appeals.
Kaitlyn had been last seen at the Galashiels Transport Interchange near the town centre at about 17:45 on Sunday.
Police also said there was a further possible sighting 10 minutes later on Melrose Road, which would have been the route that would have taken her home.
Specialist teams including police divers, a helicopter, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and mountain rescue teams joined the ramped up search on Monday.
Members of the public also joined efforts during hours of darkness, including searches along the bank of the River Tweed.
Ch Supt Catriona Paton had praised the community response as "really encouraging".