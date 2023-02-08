Big Burns Supper granted Loreburn Hall licence extension
- Published
The group which runs the Big Burns Supper has been granted a six-month extension to its licence on an old military drill hall in Dumfries.
Councillors agreed the move while the long-term future of the Loreburn Hall is being decided.
However, they decided that the Electric Theatre Company should no longer be allowed to have the facility rent-free.
Instead, it will be charged £2,000 for the six-month extension while bids for the hall are being examined.
The Big Burns Supper was granted its rent-free licence by the council last year but it runs out in March.
It has applied to continue operating the hall for a further two years but another group - the Drill Hall Initiative - has also expressed an interest in using it as an events, arts and cultural space.
The Dumfries Common Good Sub Committee was asked to decide whether to grant the current occupants a short-term extension while discussions over more permanent plans continue.
A motion was proposed to grant a six-month extension with a charge of £1,000 per month with an amendment suggesting a £2,000 charge for the entire period.
There were seven votes for both options which meant the casting vote of Tracey Little, who chairs the committee, had to be used.
She decided that the lesser charge should be imposed.
A consultation on the final fate of the hall comes to a close at the end of February.
'Thoughtful discussion'
It is hoped that the process to find a preferred bidder for a long-term lease can then begin in order to be completed by the summer.
In a statement, The Big Burns Supper said it was pleasing to hear the "thoughtful discussion" of the future of the hall which took into account its economic position.
However, it pointed out that during the free rental period it would have saved the council an estimated £28,000 in heating and energy costs alone.
It said it hoped restrictions on how it can generate money from the space could now be lifted going forward.