Safety plea after six pedestrians deaths in 13 days
Police have issued a safety plea after six pedestrians were killed on Scotland's roads in just 13 days.
They urged pedestrians to wear reflective or fluorescent clothes in the winter, particularly when it is dark.
Motorists were also asked to ensure their headlights are working and clean, especially if they are automated.
It follows a series of deaths of pedestrians on the roads in January and February.
They are:
- John Stanley Lewis, 42, who died after being struck by a car on the A9 in Perth on 25 January
- An 89-year-old man who was knocked down by a cyclist in Linlithgow on 29 January and died in hospital four days later
- A 75-year-old man who died after being struck by a Land Rover Discovery in Hamilton on 1 February
- Nigerian student Chinenye Vera Okonkwo, 33, who died after two-car crash in Glasgow city centre on 2 February
- A 79-year-old man who died after being hit by a bus on Edinburgh's Haymarket Terrace on 4 February
- And a 64-year-old man who was struck by a car while walking his dog in Glasgow's east end on 6 February
Police Scotland's Ch Insp Lorraine Napier said that, in light of the recent incidents, officers wanted to encourage all road users to be aware of potential risks and keep safe.
"Pedestrians are considered vulnerable road users and, in winter, particularly when it is dark, pedestrians should wear reflective or fluorescent clothing," she said.
"I would also urge pedestrians to be mindful of their surroundings and to ensure they are not putting themselves at risk.
"I would also urge motorists to drive with particular care in areas where people may be on foot or crossing roads and ensure the correct vehicle lights are in operation, free from defect and clean, particularly if the vehicle has automated lights."
"We are committed to improving the safety of all road users and particularly vulnerable road users across the country. Everyone using our roads needs to be mindful of their own safety and the safety of others around them."
Police Scotland will not reveal what caused the crashes or whether there were any common factors.
Ch Insp Napier, who is west area commander of road policing, said every collision which results in death or serious injury "involves a unique set of circumstances".
She added that specialist officers investigate each crash individually to establish the circumstances.
An average of 37 pedestrians died annually on Scotland's roads between 2017 and 2021, according to Transport Scotland statistics.
The figures show the number of adult pedestrians killed or injured in the winter months - between November and February - was 30% higher than the monthly average.