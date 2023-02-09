Three hundred jobs to go at publisher DC Thomson
About 300 staff at DC Thomson will be made redundant, sources within the company have been told.
It emerged on Wednesday that jobs would be lost at the media company as they tried to plug a £10m gap by "reshaping its portfolio".
The greatest number of jobs will be lost in the company's magazine sector with numerous titles closing.
Around half of the redundancies will come from Aceville in Colchester, a magazine publisher acquired in 2018.
Scottish-based magazine titles are also affected as are staff at DC Thomson's newspapers which include The Courier, The Press and Journal and The Sunday Post.
Staff were told their jobs were at risk in a series of meetings on Wednesday before being told the number of redundancies on Thursday morning.
Sources within DC Thomson described the atmosphere within the newsroom as "grim".
Senior editors are believed to have been angered by the handling of staff redundancies, having not been consulted on plans to axe jobs.
The editor-in-chief of the Press & Journal and Evening Express in Aberdeen, Frank O'Donnell, has been told his job is "at risk".
It is understood jobs at risk within the company's newspaper staff include journalists, photographers, senior management and editors.
Titles are to be closed by the family-owned and Dundee-based publisher, but staff have been told that will not include news titles.
DC Thomson also produces magazines and comics including The People's Friend, The Beano, and Puzzler.
DC Thomson has offices across Scotland, including in Dundee, Aberdeen and Glasgow, alongside operations in Colchester and London.
A further update is expected from the company in the coming hours.