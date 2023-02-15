MSPs warn against 'reckless' start to deposit return scheme
A group of MSPs have told the first minister it would be "reckless" to introduce a recycling scheme as planned in August.
The cross-party group, which includes SNP MSPs, has written to Nicola Sturgeon amid "extensive and wide ranging concerns" about the project.
The Deposit Return Scheme is designed to boost recycling via a 20p deposit on single-use drinks bottles and cans.
Industry critics fear it will disrupt trade, raise prices and reduce choice.
Under the current proposals, the 20p deposit will be refunded to shoppers when they take empty cans and bottles back for recycling.
It is being set up to increase recycling and reduce the amount of cans and bottles dumped as rubbish.
The letter was signed by former Scottish rural economy secretary Fergus Ewing and veteran SNP MSP Christine Grahame.
The group also includes Conservative MSPs Maurice Golden and Brian Whittle, Labour's Claire Baker and Paul O'Kane and Liberal Democrat Liam McArthur.
They said a Scottish government review published in December "identified that the scheme cannot be made to work as planned in August".
Their letter said that given the "number and gravity of the defects identified by both that review and by industry, that it would be reckless for the Scottish government to proceed with the scheme's introduction in August this year".
The group urged Ms Sturgeon to "instruct an urgent and entirely independent review of how best to improve recycling in Scotland" for the three materials covered by the DRS - PET plastic, glass bottles and metal cans.
Hundreds of leading figures from businesses in the food, drinks and hospitality sectors have already sent an open letter to circular economy minister Lorna Slater, calling for the initiative to be paused so that changes can be made.
But Ms Slater told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland on Tuesday: "It is all systems go for Scotland's deposit return scheme."
She added: "Our scheme is very similar to successful schemes around the world that do, as you say, increase recycling but also do that really important piece to reduce litter on our streets.
"We have all seen cans and bottles and broken glass. We've got to do something about it and the deposit return scheme is our answer to that."
Producers have until 28 February to register for the scheme ahead of its launch on 16 August.
Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said ministers should consider waiting for a unified approach with the rest of the UK.
However, the rest of the UK is not scheduled to bring in deposit return until October 2025.
Circularity Scotland, who will run the scheme, said firms producing drinks that meet the guidelines were "legally required to take part in the scheme".
This includes all drinks for sale in Scotland in plastic, glass or metal containers between 50ml and three litres in size.
The seven MSPs behind the letter said about 600 small and medium-size businesses have expressed fears about scheme, adding that the rules and costs could force many to close.
Handling fees
They also warned Ms Sturgeon that drinks firms could withdraw from the Scottish market.
The MSPs shared the concerns that some businesses may have to increase prices beyond the 20p deposit "because the handling fees set do not cover their costs".
This could affect the poorest in society, the letter warned.
The group also said the scheme's environmental aims could backfire, requiring "possibly millions of extra van or lorry journeys to operate the proposed new collection system".
A Scottish government spokesman said: "Scotland's deposit return scheme will go live on 16 August this year and will make producers responsible for recycling the bottles and cans they put on the market.
"Similar schemes are common in other European countries and have been shown to be very effective in improving recycling rates, tackling littering and addressing public concerns about the impact of plastic and other waste on our environment."
He added: "We understand that this is a big change, especially for smaller businesses, and Scottish ministers continue to work with affected businesses to address outstanding concerns and ensure the scheme launches successfully."