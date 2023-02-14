Council bosses close to agreeing new teacher pay offer
Council bosses are close to agreeing a new pay offer for teachers, with extra cash from the Scottish government.
BBC Scotland understands that ministers have found around £120m to fund a two-year deal.
It is expected the offer will typically involve a 6% pay rise in the current year and a further 5.5% in the new financial year, which starts in April.
The largest teaching union, the EIS, has been striking for a 10% rise this year.
Employers - represented by the local government body Cosla - would present their offer as a 12% rise over two years.
It is not clear if this package would be enough to end the dispute, with a series of further strikes - including some targeting the constituencies of senior ministers - already scheduled.
A formal announcement is expected later on Tuesday or on Wednesday.
The Scottish government has previously said it had no more money and would have to raid other budgets to pay for an increased offer.
Their £120m for teachers is part of a £300m pot which would also enable councils to offer their other staff a 5.5% pay rise in 2023/24.
The previous pay offer, made in November, was worth between 5% and 6.85% for most staff.
Lost education
The next national strike action is due to be held on 28 February and 1 March.
The EIS is also planning strikes in a number of areas, including the Glasgow constituency of First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and the Dunfermline constituency of Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville.
On Monday, Ms Somerville told the BBC she hoped the new offer would persuade the unions to suspend planned strike action.
She called for compromise, and described the new proposal as both "affordable" and "exceptionally fair".
The dispute centres on the pay rise which teachers were due to receive in April last year.
The most recent offer was made before the first strike by the EIS union in November.
Nearly all pupils in Scotland have lost three or four days' worth of education since then.