Scotland's largest teaching union rejects latest pay offer
- Published
Scotland's largest teaching union has unanimously rejected the latest pay offer from the Scottish government and councils.
EIS general secretary Andrea Bradley called the proposal "another inadequate offer to Scotland's teachers".
The union said it would proceed with planned strike action.
The latest offer involved a 6% pay rise in the current year and a further 5.5% in the new financial year, which starts in April.
The government said it had found £156m to fund the two-year deal.
However, the EIS said the 6% raise for 2022-23 was insufficient, as inflation is currently at 10.5%.
The EIS, which represents the bulk of unionised teachers, has been demanding a 10% rise this year.
Ms Bradley said: "The 6% offer for this year is only 1% less of a pay cut than that previously offered, twice, by the Scottish government and Cosla."
She added: "The suggested year two component of 5.5% hasn't been negotiated via the appropriate forum, the Scottish Negotiating Committee for Teachers (SNCT), at all.
"Indeed, teaching unions haven't even submitted our pay claim for 2023/24 yet, as a consequence of the current dispute.
"In attempting to tag on next year's pay settlement, without any negotiation at all, the Scottish government and Cosla are attempting to tie the hands not just of teacher trade unions but all public sector unions - and this is unacceptable to the EIS."
She said the EIS was open to further discussions with the Scottish government and the local authority body Cosla to reach a resolution to the dispute.
The next national strike is due to be held on 28 February and 1 March.
Before then, the EIS is also planning to target action in a number of areas, including the Dunfermline constituency of Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville and the Glasgow Southside constituency of First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.
Ms Somerville previously said the latest deal represented an overall 11.5% increase in April, and an "accumulative increase" of more than 30% since 2018.
She said the government had to make "difficult decisions" to find money for the pay offer.