Nicola Sturgeon says time is right to resign
Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed she is resigning as Scotland's first minister after more than eight years in the role.
The Scottish National Party leader said she knew "in my head and in my heart" this was the right time to step down.
Ms Sturgeon said she would remain in office until her successor was elected.
She is the longest-serving first minister and the first woman to hold the position.
Ms Sturgeon insisted her resignation was not in response to the "latest period of pressure", which has included controversies over gender reforms, trans prisoners and the strategy on independence.
She acknowledged there had been "choppy waters", but said her decision had come from "a deeper and longer-term assessment".
She said there were two questions - whether carrying on was right for her, and whether it was right for country, her party and the cause of independence.
Ms Sturgeon said the answer to both questions was no.
Names to have been suggested as potential candidates include John Swinney, Kate Forbes and Angus Robertson. The SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn told the BBC he would not be standing.
Ms Sturgeon said she was "not leaving politics" and would continue to fight for Scottish independence.
She added that the intensity and "brutality" of life as a politician had taken its toll on her, and those around her.
Ms Sturgeon has been a member of the Scottish Parliament since 1999, and became the deputy leader of the SNP in 2004.
She has been first minister since November 2014, when she took over from Alex Salmond after the defeat in the independence referendum.
Ms Sturgeon has led the SNP to a series of election victories at UK, Scottish and local level.
Last year the UK Supreme Court ruled that Holyrood did not have the power to stage another independence referendum - a move which has been blocked by the UK government.
Ms Sturgeon wants the SNP to fight the next general election as a de facto referendum, but there has been some opposition to the plan within the SNP.