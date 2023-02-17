Your pictures of Scotland: 10-17 February

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 10 and 17 February.

Svend-Einar McEwan-Brown
"Great to see so many signs of spring," says Svend-Einar McEwan-Brown in the Borders
Stewart Kerr
"Beautiful light breaking through over the Solway Firth," says Stewart Kerr
Steven Watson
A picturesque scene at Loch Leven, courtesy of Steven Watson
Gia Bhari
Gia Bhari, 12, snapped her dog Akira posing in front of the Glenfinnan Viaduct
Simon Hall
Moonlight illuminates the Lossiemouth West Beach lighthouse, by Simon Hall
Nicola Orr
Nicola Orr took a snapshot of the snow-topped summit of Ben Nevis, towering over the old boat of Caol
Caroline Tierney
The Lake of Menteith near Stirling, by Caroline Tierney
Nichola Livingstone
Just below the summit of Meall Ghaordaidh above Killin, Nichola Livingstone says she was relieved to "finally see some sunlight break through the clouds"
Jan Overmeer
Jan Overmeer got an aerial view of the the Kincardine Bridge through the clouds as she arrived on a flight to Edinburgh
Alan Mackay
An unamused squirrel gets a close fly-by, by Alan Mackay
Jasmine Way
Jasmine Way captured this image in Durness
Richard castro
"Walking in the Coigach hills, en route to Sgurr an Fhidhleir, looking north to the wonderful mountains of Inverpolly and Assynt," says Richard Castro
Heather Tait
"A view of the Lagangarbh Hut from the Devil’s Staircase in Glencoe during a break in snow and sleet flurries," says Heather Tait
Claire McAneny
Claire McAneny's "favourite place", Greenan Castle, near Ayr
Julie Odell
Julie Odell soaked up some late afternoon sunlight on the Meadows, Edinburgh
Phil Yiu
Phil Yiu captured a striking scene in Kincardine O'Neil, Aberdeenshire
Ann Norrie
Ann Norrie took this photo of the River Tay beside the V&A in Dundee while enjoying a lunchtime stroll
Jeff Auton
"My lady in red," says Jeff Auton, who grabbed himself a new screensaver with this shot of his wife climbing the Cobbler in the Arrochar Alps
Andrew Herbert
Marischal College, Aberdeen, viewed from Broad Street, by Andrew Herbert
Paul Gurling
"Dedicated adrenalin junkies braving the waves off Troon beach," says Paul Gurling
Helen Baird
The lighthouse at Port Glasgow, captured by Helen Baird
Hazel Thomson
"A beautiful red grouse keeps a beady eye on me, hoping the clicks are just my camera," says Hazel Thomson in Elgin
Ben Jessop
"An optimistic dog leaps through the Water of Leith after a heron," says Ben Jessop
Daniel White
A bird's eye view of the bowling greens at Kelvingrove Park, by Daniel White

