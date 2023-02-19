Scotland's papers: Battle over gender bill and Green coalition risk

Scotland's papers: Battle over gender bill and Green coalition riskPublished8 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Most of Scotland's Sunday papers lead with the fall out from Nicola Sturgeon's resignation as first minister on Wednesday, The Sunday Mail reports that Ash Regan has joined Humza Yousaf as a contender in the SNP leadership contest. The paper says the two will "go head to head" over the gender reform bill, which Ms Regan opposes.Image caption, Scotland on Sunday reports that 53% of Scots think the next first minister should ditch Nicola Sturgeon's plans to launch a court battle to defend gender reforms, which have been blocked by the UK government. The Scottish government has until 17 April to challenge the Section 35 order, giving the new leader just a few week to act, the paper writes.Image caption, Another potential candidate - Finance Minister Kate Forbes - makes the front page of the The Herald on Sunday, with the speculation that the Scottish Greens could pull out of a power sharing agreement with the SNP if she becomes first minister.Image caption, The Times takes a different perspective on the potential for Kate Fobes to enter the leadership race, with a report that business tycoon and former government advisor Jim McColl has declared her to be "probably the best choice".Image caption, According to The Scottish Mail on Sunday, the SNP is now locked in a "bitter power struggle" over who should take the top job. It described the "warring factions" as the old guard rallying behind Culture Secretary Angus Robertson and new guard supporters of Kate Forbes, adding that Nicola Sturgeon and her allies are "desperate to keep their hands on the reins of power".Image caption, It is the Scottish Labour Party that makes the front page of The Sunday Post. It leads with an interview with leader Anas Sarwar, who calls for a "complete reset of Scottish politics" to build consensus and cooperation across Holyrood.Image caption, Scottish Secretary Alister Jack has appealed for the new first minister to develop a positive relationship with the UK government, the Scottish Sunday Express writes.Image caption, The Sunday National leads with a call to move "onwards and upwards" to Scottish independence.Image caption, The Sunday Telegraph reports on the UK government's plans to strike a new deal to settle post-Brexit trading arrangements in Northern Ireland . Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned Rishi Sunak that ditching the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill that was put together during his time in office would be a mistake. Mr Johnson's first major intervention over Brexit since he resigned "points to a growing rebellion" over Mr Sunak's plans, the paper says.Image caption, The Sun on Sunday leads with Prince Andrew facing losing the Royal Lodge after his £249,000 grant was cut. The loss of income will mean he is no longer able to maintain the property, with a source telling the Sun: "It feels as though his brother wishes to evict him."Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.