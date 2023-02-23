Police Scotland chief constable to retire in summer
Scotland's chief constable is to retire as the country's top police officer in the summer.
Sir Iain Livingstone took over the role in 2018 and has been a serving officer since 1992.
He has responsibility for 23,000 officers and staff in what is the UK's second largest police force.
But he had recently raised concerns around the financial pressures facing the service.
He was appointed as interim chief constable in 2017 before being given the job a year later, with his contract due to run until August 2025.
Sir Iain said: "By my last day in service I will have been a police officer for 31 years and had the privilege of serving as chief constable for nearly six of those years.
"Police Scotland is an organisation with shared values and high levels of operational competence. The service improvements achieved in our ten years are unprecedented across the United Kingdom public sector, delivering effective policing for the public.
"We now have a full leadership team with the experience and capability to continue the progress made and can take confidence from the exceptional role Police Scotland played through Covid, COP26 and the events following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth.
"The police officers and police staff of Police Scotland are outstanding. Leading them as chief constable to serve the people of Scotland has been the honour of my working life."
The announcement that he was standing down came as he published a report warning that policing in Scotland is facing "hard choices" given the "unprecedented" financial pressures on the public sector.
The report that was submitted to the Scottish Police Authority said: "Our capital funding remains significantly lower than that needed to progress improvements to our technology, buildings and vehicles".
Last year he also claimed that policing was "not one of the priorities" of a government spending review, with the force already having to make £200m worth of savings every year.
Sir Iain joined the Lothian and Borders Police in 1992 and went on to lead major investigations and operations, including a murder investigation into a double shooting at the Marmion Bar in Edinburgh
He graduated in law from the Universities of Aberdeen and Strathclyde and practised as a solicitor in Edinburgh, Glasgow and London before joining the police service.
He also graduated as a Fulbright scholar with a master's degree from John Jay College of Criminal Justice at the City University of New York.
In 2015 he was awarded the Queen's Police Medal and was knighted by Queen Elizabeth in June 2022 for services to policing and the public.