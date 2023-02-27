Scotland's papers: Bottle scheme 'in trouble' and EU chief flies in

Scotland's papers: Bottle scheme 'in trouble' and EU chief flies inPublished42 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The Scottish Sun claims Scotland's imminent deposit return scheme is "facing collapse". The paper says that the UK government is set to block the plans by refusing a trading exemption for cans and bottles from outside Scotland. This puts the scheme in "deep trouble" the paper reports.Image caption, The Scotsman also leads with the deposit return scheme (DRS) saying it is "in disarray" for a different reason. The story says the minister in charge, Lorna Slater, has admitted small producers could be given a grace period of a year. In the interview on BBC Scotland, she insisted the scheme was "definitely going ahead" in August.Image caption, The Herald leads with the Greens, but on the subject of the SNP leadership race. It claims the contest has become a fight over whether to share power with the Green party after one of the candidates, Ash Regan said the SNP was being "held hostage" by its coalition partner.Image caption, The SNP leadership also leads the Scottish Daily Mail which reports that all three contenders have "slammed the brakes" on another independence vote. It says Ash Regan, Humza Yousaf and Kate Forbes have all opposed Nicola Sturgeon's plans to make the next general election a de facto referendum.Image caption, Rishi Sunak's new Brexit deal for Northern Ireland makes several front pages. The i says European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen will arrive in the UK on Monday to meet Mr Sunak. The paper believes a deal has been reached to solve trade issues and reform the Northern Ireland protocol.Image caption, Britain is close to ending its "Brexit nightmare over Northern Ireland", says the Metro. The paper reports that the PM will meet the European Commission president for final talks at lunchtime.Image caption, The potential of a Tory revolt over the new deal is covered in the Daily Telegraph's lead story. The paper reports that Tory eurosceptics and the DUP say they will not back any agreement unless EU law is "expunged" from Northern Ireland. There are also concerns around whether MPs will be given a vote on the deal, it reports.Image caption, In its lead story, the Daily Express quotes Mr Sunak as saying the new Brexit agreement is the "best for Britain" and that he is confident it will resolve issues over the Northern Ireland protocol. It says Mr Sunak and Ms von der Leyen are due to meet on Monday afternoon.Image caption, "Government sources" tell The Times the deal contains "far-reaching" concessions from the European Union that will safeguard Northern Ireland's place in the UK. They say it will involve changes to the Brexit withdrawal treaty.Image caption, Monday's National is a McCrone report special which publishes the full 1974 report on Scotland's oil and encourages readers to "buy an extra copy" and give it to someone undecided on independence.Image caption, A brain surgeon who was struck off has secured a job teaching medical students - says the Daily Record. The paper says the doctor was removed from the medical register after telling a patient he had removed a tumour when he had not.Image caption, The Edinburgh Evening News focuses on the budget passed by the city council last week. It explains what the surprise passing of the plan put forward by the Lib Dem group rather than either the one drawn up by the minority Labour administration or the joint proposals tabled by the SNP and the Greens mean for the city's citizens.Image caption, The Courier reports on a man who broke into a Fife church and caused thousands of pounds' worth of damage at the weekend. The man - in a high-vis jacket - smashed windows, and stole items from inside the church.Image caption, Monday's P&J leads with the struggle health boards in northern Scotland are having in recruiting specialist staff to help patients with long Covid. The paper says £3m has been provided to fund care but the staff to carry it out cannot be found.Image caption, A heart-warming tale about a man who donated a kidney to help save a friend is the lead story in the Glasgow Times.Image caption, An Aberdeen councillor tells the Evening Express that more wardens are needed in the city to make it safer and cleaner for residents.Image caption, "Houston, we have a problem" is the headline in the Evening Telegraph, which describes disappointment after an emergency ruined a day out to a Whitney Houston musical.Image caption, And the Daily Star reports that TV legend Lassie, a Collie dog, is no longer in favour with pet owners as only 500 of his breed were born last year.