Police appeal for witnesses to league cup brawl
Police are appealing for witnesses after a large scale disturbance outside Hampden Park ahead of the League Cup final between Celtic and Rangers.
Police Scotland said it was fortunate no-one was seriously hurt in the violent clash between fans on Sunday.
They said they would write to the footballing authorities to review procedures.
No arrests were made at the time and a police investigation is under way into the incident.
It happened at about 08:50 - six hours before kick-off.
After the match four people were arrested for disorder related offences and assault but police said these incidents were quickly resolved.
Det Insp Darren Munogee said both clubs were granted pre-arranged access to set up displays before the match - Celtic on Saturday, and Rangers before the match on Sunday.
"A proportionate stewarding and policing operation to support and facilitate this was in place," he said.
"Supporters intent on disorder clashed outside the stadium on and around Somerville Drive with police intervention required to prevent escalation and disperse both sets of supporters."
"Officers acted swiftly in challenging circumstances to deal with what amounted to totally unacceptable behaviour. It was fortunate that no one was seriously injured."
He said that Police Scotland would be writing to the football authorities and clubs, asking them to review the disturbance and take appropriate action.
"We are determined to identify those responsible and bring them to justice," he added. "We are asking anyone with information that can assist with our inquiries to get in touch."
A number of videos of the disorder were posted on social media.
Celtic won the match 2-1.