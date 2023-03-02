Fans 'should be able to watch Scotland men's matches for free' - MPs report
- Published
Fans of the Scotland's men's football team should be able to watch more of their games on free-to-air television, according to a report by MPs.
Matches were broadcast on Sky before moving last June to Premier Sports, which is now owned by Viaplay.
The streaming service secured exclusive rights to Scotland matches from 2024 to 2028 in a deal struck with Uefa.
The Scottish Affairs Committee said finding solutions with rights-holding subscription services was a priority.
Chairman Pete Wishart said it was "not fair" that Scotland fans were unable to watch the national men's team for free when viewers in England and Wales can watch theirs.
England matches are currently shown on Channel 4, which took over the contract from ITV, while Sky has an agreement that Wales matches can also be broadcast on Welsh language channel S4C, with Welsh commentary.
STV secured a deal with Sky to show the World Cup play-off final last June, but in the event Scotland failed to progress to a meeting with Wales after losing to Ukraine in the semi-finals.
'Crown jewels'
SNP MP Mr Wishart called for more deals between rights holders and public service broadcasters so "particularly important" Scotland games such as key World Cup and European Championship qualifiers could reach a wider audience.
If not, the UK government should seek to add such matches to the schedule of "listed events", he said.
The list of so-called "crown jewels" - only available to public service broadcasters - includes the men's and women's football World Cups, the Six Nations rugby championship and the Wimbledon tennis championships.
The FA Cup final and Scottish Cup final are also included.
Scotland's women's team matches are broadcast on free-to-air BBC Alba, while BBC Scotland broadcasts highlights of the the men's games.
Public service broadcasters are often priced out of events like international football, the report said, and rights holders had no incentive to give up their exclusivity.
It noted that a third of Scottish households still rely on Freeview to watch television and called for a review involving government and broadcasters.
SNP MP Mr Wishart said there was "absolute frustration" among Scotland football fans about their inability to watch the men's team on free-to-air channels.
"That is compounded when they put on their TVs and find England games on there, and wonder what has happened to the Scotland team," he told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland programme.
"We are perhaps unique in the UK, and among a number of European nations, that fans do not get the opportunity to watch the national team without paying for vastly expensive subscriptions."
"Scotland fans deserve to watch the national football team and I don't think it is beyond the wit of everybody to get round the table and design a way to do this," he added.
"If that's not going to be possible, then the government has a right to intervene and say this must be available."
'Blockbuster events'
The rights to international matches are sold by European governing body Uefa, rather than individual football associations.
The SFA declined to comment on the committee's report, but it is understood the organisation is open to as many fans as possible being able to see matches.
A spokesperson from the Department for Culture, Media and Sport said broadcasting rights "provide essential income for our best loved sports".
"We have a duty to ensure our listed events rules strike a balance between ensuring the UK's biggest sporting moments are available to all while protecting competition organisers' right to secure the investment their sports need," the spokesperson added.
While the government has "no plans" to review the current list, it is "looking at whether expanding the rules to cover digital platforms would offer audiences more access to these blockbuster events."
The Scotland men's team's next matches are European Championship qualifiers against Cyprus and Spain on 25 and 28 March at Hampden Park.