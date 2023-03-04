Union to ballot teachers on 'paltry' new pay offer
- Published
The NASUWT teaching union says it will ballot members on a new offer to end the long-running pay dispute.
It comes after the EIS, Scotland's biggest teaching union, said on Friday it would suspend school strikes next week after receiving the improved deal.
But NASUWT general secretary Dr Patrick Roach said the offer was "paltry" and fell short of what teachers wanted.
The unions will consult their members on the proposal, which would give them a 14.6% pay rise over 28 months.
It involves a 7% rise backdated to last April, a further 5% this April and another 2% in January.
The NASUWT union said its campaign of industrial action, including action short of strikes, would continue.
Dr Patrick Roach said: "No doubt employers, the Scottish Government and others will want to claim that this offer represents a significant improvement for teachers, when in fact that means another pay cut for the profession.
"The manipulation of future pay award dates cannot disguise the fact that this latest offer falls short of what teachers have demanded and it is likely to be viewed as too little, too late."
Teachers had initially demanded a 10% increase this year, with the dispute seeing almost all schools in Scotland being closed by a series of strikes.
The new proposal follows talks earlier this week between the EIS, Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville and Deputy First Minister John Swinney.
EIS general secretary, Andrea Bradley, said they would recommend that members accept the latest offer.
She told BBC Scotland: "The salaries committee believes that strategically this is the best that can be achieved, without extensive further industrial action over a number of months.
"Teachers being on picket lines rather than classrooms - many of our members cannot afford that. We hope that they will vote to accept the offer."
Targeted strike action by the EIS in specific Scottish parliament constituencies had been due to take place next week.
The education secretary told BBC Scotland she was "delighted" that the EIS had postponed the strikes.
Ms Somerville said: "I don't want to see any more disruption for our children and young people, particularly in the run up to exams.
"We've clearly tried to compromise as this is the sixth offer on the table.
"I'm delighted that the EIS will recommend this as an acceptance to their members."