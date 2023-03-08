UK records coldest March night since 2010
- Published
The UK has recorded its coldest March night since 2010 after temperatures in the Highlands fell to -15.2C.
Forecasters said an Arctic blast was responsible for the record lows in Kinbrace.
All schools in Shetland have been shut for the third day in a row due to the wintry weather and there are further closures in Aberdeenshire.
The Met Office warned snow and ice could cause travel disruption in Scotland through to Friday night.
Speaking on BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland programme BBC Scotland weather forecaster Joy Dunlop said: "Last night was officially the coldest March night on record in the UK since 2010."
A series of yellow "be aware" warnings have been issued.
The heaviest snowfalls are expected on Friday with the Highlands, Aberdeenshire and central and southern Scotland covered by warnings.
It's a very chilly start to Wednesday for many of us— Met Office (@metoffice) March 8, 2023
Kinbrace in Scotland dopped to -15.2 Celsius overnight, making it the coldest night of the year so far 🥶 pic.twitter.com/f7ovqgG6T6
The cold conditions follow Scotland's third-mildest February on record, according to provisional statistics.
In January, an amber warning for snow was issued for the Highlands, Western Isles and Orkney and Shetland and the weather closed schools across the north of Scotland.