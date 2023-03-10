Your pictures of Scotland: 3-10 March

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 3 and 10 March.

Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs that can be found here.

Please also ensure you take your pictures safely and responsibly.

Conditions of use: If you submit an image, you do so in accordance with the BBC's terms and conditions.

Malcolm Gillies
A pair of affectionate woodpigeons. Picture taken by Malcolm Gillies.
Sarah McCowan
Thin sheets of ice floating on a calm spring morning in Applecross. Taken by Sarah McCowan.
Kirsten Jenkins
A honey bee gathering pollen from a snowdrop in Edinburgh. Snapped by Kirsten Jenkins.
Victoria Watson
Victoria Watson captured brave sunrise swimmers facing the freezing cold water for International Women's Day at Portobello.
Beth Macintosh
"A lovely coastal walk from Elie along the Fife Coastal Path to Pittenweem," said Beth Macintosh.
Emma Sheehy
Emma Sheehy's mini dachshund Habibi Wonder prepares for the slopes on Hatton of Fintray, Aberdeenshire.
Brian Mann
This stunning snap was taken by Brian Mann. "I really feared for those guys who decided to walk to the end of the pier at Pennan Harbour at high tide," he said. "Thankfully the worst they suffered was a soaking!"
Dan Wilkinson
Dan Wilkinson took this photo of his friend Dave Smith topping out from Aonach Mor. "We've had exceptionally amazing conditions on the mountains this past week," said Dan.
Emma Campbell
"A celebration that Spring has begun!" said Emma Campbell. Taken from Cramond Beach in Edinburgh.
Berni Welsh
Berni Welsh's Motherwell home was glowing with a mysterious light from outside. He said: "The sky was aglow with pink and there was the clearest rainbow I'd ever seen."
Stuart Batchelor
"During a visit to Loch Watston, I was rewarded with a chance to see this beautiful black swan," said Stuart Batchelor. "A rare spot in the UK and I believe even rarer in Scotland with only five birds ever being reported sighted in the wild in Scotland [to] date."
Ronnie Lawson
Ronnie Lawson said he took a a moment for reflection at Lochgoilhead.
Jan Rusin
Jan Rusin came across these inquisitive reindeer on a wintry early morning walk near Glenmore. "After several moments of mutual regard, this mother and calf continued on their descent leaving me to the morning's climb," she said.
Rachel Philp
Rachel Philp took this picture of the sun setting behind the Tay Rail Bridge from Wormit. "The days are finally getting longer and there's the promise of many light evenings to come," she said. "I feel very lucky to live in such a lovely place."
David Brookens
A couple of seals enjoying the weather on Kildonan on the Isle of Arran. Snapped by David Brookens.
Brian Colston
Brian Colston saw this man feeding the birds at Linlithgow Loch. "This is not exactly how the phrase 'a feather in your cap' originated," he said. "But he's certainly earned himself more than a few feathers in his cap in this photo."
Rona Hulbert
Rona Hulbert took this picture while canoeing between the islands on Loch Maree near Gairloch on a very cold but windless day.
Iain Ritchie
Iain Ritchie captured this picture of Portpatrick Lighthouse, planets and the lights of Northern Ireland coastline.
Joanna Gilpin
Greenock Esplanade looking like a much sunnier land. Taken by Joanna Gilpin.
John McGuinness
John McGuinness took this picture of stunning rainbow light flooding through the windows at Queen Margaret Hospital in Dunfermline.
Derek Cuthbertson
This large otter looks very surprised to be getting his picture taken by David Cuthbertson in Irvine Harbour.
David Eadington
The village of Ardmair and Isle Martin, just north of Ullapool. Captured by David Eadington.
Wendy Robertson
Wendy Robertson spotted this beautiful starling while waiting on her food at Portobello promenade. She said: "He had just tried to steal a chip from another diner and rested here after being shoo'd away!"
Steven Rawlinson
"The arches underneath Glasgow Bridge seem to go on forever with what looks like a large dragon's eye under the last one," said Steven Rawlinson from Blanefield.
David May
David May said Loch Glascarnoch reached -15C and was one of the coldest spots in the UK during the early hours of Wednesday.
Valerie Ward
Castle Stalker on Loch Laich stands on a small rocky tidal islet known as Rock of the Cormorants. Pictured here by Valerie Ward.
Jan Mattison
Jan Mattison met a beautiful peacock at Glenwhan Gardens in Dumfries and Galloway.
Paul Gilzean
Paul Gilzean from Burntisland captured this picture. He said: "A fine, cold morning at Leith Lighthouse and out to the bridges as the moon drops off to bed."
Barbara Simons
Barbara Simons spotted a woolly sheep under the moonlight in Eabost West on the Isle of Skye.
Bruce Carrington
A grimacing, lichen-encrusted gargoyle provides the perfect launch pad for this peregrine falcon. Bruce Carrington spotted this raptor in Galashiels.
Christine Macrae
Christine Macrae from Easter Ross took this early morning snap of Loch Loyal.
Frank Urban
These cute new born kids were thrilled to get outside and play despite the temperature. Taken by Frank Urban while he was passing through Achray Farm near Brig o'Turk.
Steven Neish
Steven Neish took this picture of a snowy start to the day in Castlegate, Aberdeen.

Please ensure that the photograph you send is your own and if you are submitting photographs of children, we must have written permission from a parent or guardian of every child featured (a grandparent, auntie or friend will not suffice).

In contributing to BBC News you agree to grant us a royalty-free, non-exclusive licence to publish and otherwise use the material in any way, including in any media worldwide.

However, you will still own the copyright to everything you contribute to BBC News.

At no time should you endanger yourself or others, take any unnecessary risks or infringe the law.

You can find more information here.

All photos are subject to copyright.