International Women's Day: Hundreds take part in sunrise swim
Hundreds of swimmers took a sunrise dip in the Firth of Forth to mark International Women's Day.
Organisers had called off the official event due to the sub-zero temperatures - but that did not deter those who turned up to take the plunge regardless.
Money raised from the event at Portobello Beach, Edinburgh, is to be donated to the charity Women's Aid.
This year sees the 50th anniversary of the organisation's Edinburgh branch.
Pictures by Jane Barlow, PA Images.