FM says no SNP civil war and Brenda Page verdict

FM says no SNP civil war and Brenda Page verdictPublished21 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, In The National, Nicola Sturgeon rejects claims of a "civil war" as the leadership contest heats up. So far, the three candidates have not held back from criticising each others' records in government.Image caption, The potential divisions in the SNP also make the front page of the Scotsman. The first minister warned her successor that they must retain the trust of people in Scotland, the paper reports.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph leads with SNP deputy Westminster leader Mhairi Black commenting on potential divisions caused by the leadership race. She said Kate Forbes' opposition to gay marriage has been "damaging" for the party. She is backing Humza Yousaf.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Express also leads with news on the SNP, citing a poll that suggests some SNP MPs could lose their seats in the next general election. It says a poll from Redfield and Wilton suggests support for the union had risen to above 50%.Image caption, Kate Forbes missed a vote on the smacking ban, reports the Daily Record. She was on ministerial business in London during the final vote. The bill was overwhelmingly passed in 2019.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Mail reports concerns from the UK government around SNP ministers discussing independence on overseas trips. It says both Scottish independence and Brexit have been discussed in a "series of meetings with foreign governments".Image caption, The Scottish Sun leads with the outcome of the Brenda Page murder trial. Christopher Harrisson, 82, was found guilty of murdering his ex-wife almost 45 years ago. He has been sentenced to life in prison with a minimum period of 20 years.Image caption, The Herald leads with new figures showing a rise in tenants facing court proceedings to evict them from rented properties. The Scottish government confirmed an eviction moratorium and rent cap would remain in place until September.Image caption, The Times leads with further delays to the high-speed rail link between London and Manchester. The government has blamed rising construction costs for the additional two year delay.Image caption, The HS2 delays make the front page of the i. It also says that major road building schemes have been disrupted due to rising inflation adding "billions" to the total cost of the levelling-up scheme.Image caption, A 66-year-old woman has died following an alleged assault in Dundee, reports the Evening Telegraph. She was taken to hospital after emergency services were called to a Stobswell flat at the weekend.Image caption, The Edinburgh Evening News welcomes the opening of Granton Square Station this weekend. It will mark the first major milestone of the £1.3bn regeneration project.Image caption, St Andrews is preparing to host filming of the next season of popular Netflix show The Crown, according to the Courier. Crews were seen unloading equipment at the Fife town's harbour.Image caption, In the Metro, concerns are raised around the safety of Europe's largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine during the ongoing attack from Russian forces.Image caption, And the Daily Star leads with Prince Harry christening his daughter Lilibet with the royal title of Princess.