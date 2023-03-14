Scotland's unemployment rate hits record low
- Published
Scotland's unemployment rate has hit a record low, according to new figures.
The Office for National Statistics found that 3.1% of working age adults in Scotland were looking for work between November and January.
It also found that the average regular salary has risen by 6.5%. But with rising prices, the real spending power of average pay has fallen in the past year by 2.4%.
Meanwhile UK job vacancies have fallen for the eighth time in a row.
The figures show that Scotland has lower unemployment and higher employment than the rest of the UK.
A total of 88,000 were looking for work during the three months to the end of January - 3.1% of the working age population.
The unemployment rate hit a similar low between May and July 2022.
The number of people available for work increased, mainly due to young people entering the workforce.
But there was a record number of people across the UK who could not work due to long-term illness.
The statistics highlight a tightening on the jobs markets which is having an effect on businesses like The Arch Inn in Ullapool.
Owner Robert Hicks told BBC Scotland they have taken the decision to stop serving food.
"Circumstances over the last 12 months - rising costs, ability to get the right employees - led us to question the viability of serving food, which really pains me but feels like the only sane thing to do at this point in time," he said.
Richard Lochhead, Scotland's employment minister, said: "The low unemployment rate across Scotland and close to record high employment rates for all 16 to 64 year olds are welcome but certain industries still face recruitment challenges."
He called for the devolution of powers from the UK government to help tackle the problems.
"The UK government holds key powers over parts of employment law and has refused to devolve powers on migration, which could boost Scotland's workforce and tackle the recruitment challenges, many of which have been caused by the end of free movement and the hard Brexit imposed on Scotland by the UK government.
"I have repeatedly called on UK ministers to establish a joint taskforce on labour market shortages. An urgent rethink of UK government immigration policy is needed so there is increased access to the international labour and skills that Scotland needs for our economy and communities to flourish."
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: "The jobs market remains strong, but inflation remains too high. To help people's wages go further, we need to stick to our plan to halve inflation this year.
"Tomorrow at the Budget, I will set out how we will go further to bear down on inflation, reduce debt and grow the economy, including by helping more people back into work."