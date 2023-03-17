Your pictures of Scotland: 10-17 March

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 10 and 17 March.

Hazel Thomson
Hazel Thomson took this picture of oystercatchers avoiding the crashing waves at Burghead, Moray.
Ian Burnside
Ian Burnside said he felt lucky to catch this scene of a black-headed gull waiting patiently to be fed at Linlithgow Loch in West Lothian.
Andrew Whettam
Andrew Whettam took this photo of the Ledmore river, near Elphin in the Scottish Highlands. In the background are Cam Loch and the mountains, Suilven and Canisp.
Sally Neill
Sally Neill set up this scene of four small bears in a baguette boat with a cheese sail and three swimming ducks in an East Kilbride puddle.
Paul Millen
Paul Millen said he had amazing weather climbing Beinn Alligin in Torridon, the Highlands.
Mark Reynolds
Mark Reynolds took this picture of a busy but very chilly day on the Corpach Basin in the Highlands, with Carn Mor Dearg and Aonach Mor in the background.
Adrian Goodall
Adrian Goodall took this picture at the beach on Reef, Isle of Lewis.
Mrinmoy Sonowal
Mrinmoy Sonowal captured a different angle of the Pentland Hills from Appleton Tower at Edinburgh University.
Sylvia Beaumont
Sylvia Beaumont said she took this picture of "The Class of '23" - a flock of Scottish Blackface sheep who posed very nicely for her at North Berwick Law, East Lothian.
Caitlin Douglas
Caitlin Douglas took this stunning picture of Loch Morlich in the Cairngorms.
Tom Kelly
Tom Kelly took this fantastic picture of a Great Spotted Woodpecker on the Water of Leith, in Edinburgh.
Alasdair Roderick Ross Leonard
Alasdair Roderick Ross Leonard captured the beauty at Finsbay on the Isle of Harris.
Alan James Doyle
Alan James Doyle took this photograph of the Union Canal at Fountainbridge, Edinburgh
Ronnie Dukes
Ronnie Dukes took this dramatic photo of Ben Lomond.
David Brookens
David Brookens took this shot in Brodick on the Isle of Arran.
Morag Cordiner
Morag Cordiner took this picture of waves hitting the breakwater at high tide at the Golden Horn in Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire.
Arthur Allan
Arthur Allan saw these swans becoming involved in a territorial disagreement at Dunfermline loch, Fife.
Francesca Wheeler
Francesca Wheeler took this picture of The Guide Me and Guide Us in the snow at Largs pier in North Ayrshire.
Dougie Law
Dougie Law took this picture of the Cuillin Hills in snow from the summit of Bealach na Ba in Wester Ross.
Janina Dolny
On a recent trip to the fishing cottages at Fittie in Aberdeen, Janina Dolny came across this gate adorned with horseshoes.
Bryan Wark
Bryan Wark had a nice sunny but cold walk around the farm roads above Kilbirnie, North Ayrshire
Victor Tregubov
Victor Tregubov took this stunning shot on the beautiful Isle of Barra.
Richard Marsh
Richard Marsh took this picture during a walk beside the River Tay at Dunkeld in Perthshire.
Paul Chambers
Paul Chambers captured this pine marten in the snow at Blairgowrie, Perth and Kinross.
Alex Orr
Alex Orr had this great view of Edinburgh Castle and St Cuthbert's Church.
Rebecca McLennan
Rebecca McLennan captured this incredible mid-air shot of the red kites that live in Doune, Perthshire.
Graeme Skinner
Graeme Skinner captured this evening storm at the Kessock Bridge, which crosses the Beauly Firth at Inverness.
David Kenny
David Kenny photographed this hedgehog while walking in Stirling.
Steven Murray
Steven Murray took this shot in Glencoe from Beinn A'Chrulaiste.
William Warnock
William Warnock took this shot while snowboarding at Cairngorm.
Doreen Wilson
Doreen Wilson took this shot of a Red Grouse on moorland approaching the munro, Meall Chuaich, while walking in the Drumochter hills with Linlithgow Ramblers.
Lana Wiles
Lana Wiles took this photo in the grounds of Castle Fraser in Aberdeenshire in the snow.
Fran Lockhart
Fran Lockhart took this picture of her croft track in Rogart in Sutherland.
Raymond Carstairs
Raymond Carstairs took this picture in Gifford in East Lothian.
John Welsh
John Welsh took this picture of Glasgow's Spitfire in Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum
Jayne McKie
Jayne McKie captured dawn at Lochan na h-Achlaise and Black Mount in Rannoch Moor.
Mary Ann Macleod
Mary Ann Macleod took this picture of Gress, Isle of Lewis.
Gary Doyle
Gary Doyle took this picture of cormorants on sugar boat in the Firth of Clyde.

