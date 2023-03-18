Calls for SNP chief executive Peter Murrell to resign
- Published
A group of members of the SNP's ruling body is trying to oust the party's chief executive, Peter Murrell.
A source on the national executive committee told the BBC Nicola Sturgeon's husband was a "hindrance".
A majority of members are prepared to support a motion of no confidence in Mr Murrell if he does not stand down.
It comes after a week of chaos in the SNP, which saw two leadership candidates question the independence of the election process.
One source on the committee told the BBC: "Peter's time has come. There's a really strong feeling among a number of NEC members that he is now a hindrance and damaging the party and it would be wise for him to announce a date for his departure".
The party was also forced to confirm a massive drop in its membership numbers, a situation the party had previously denied.
That prompted the resignation of the SNP's head of media at Holyrood, Murray Foote, who said there were "serious issues" with statements he had issued in "good faith" on behalf of party headquarters.
The NEC source said Mr Foote had been "thrown under the bus" by Peter Murrell who is the husband of First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.
A second member of the committee said there were no circumstances in which Mr Murrell could continue as party chief executive.
A third member of the committee indicated that the situation was moving fast and that there could be developments later in the day.
Peter Murrell has been approached for comment.