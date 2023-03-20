Scotland's papers: SNP in 'mess' over leadership contest

The Scotsman
The Scotsman leads with comments from SNP President, Michael Russell who said the SNP leadership contest has gone "spectacularly wrong" in recent weeks
Michael Russell blaming social media for the SNP's recent problems has been called "laughable" reports the Scottish Daily Express
Metro also leads with the fallout from Peter Murrell's resignation, saying replacement Mike Russell has promised to clear up the mess
Mike Russell's comments also make the front page of the Scottish Daily Mail who report he was not aware of falling membership numbers
The Daily Record leads with calls from former head of media for the SNP Fergus Mutch, who said a new ballot is needed in the leadership race
The Herald reports on Mike Russell's comments but leads with an exclusive on the wait for care home refunds in Scotland

