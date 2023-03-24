Your pictures of Scotland: 17-24 March

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 17 and 24 March.

Graham Halliday
Graham Halliday stopped off at Cove in the Scottish Borders on Mother's Day to explore this "hidden gem".
Elaine Douglas
A starfish on Isle of Eriska beach captured by Elaine Douglas.
David Crawford
David Crawford took this picture of his wife and two boys at the cycle track tunnel in Kilbarchan and reckons it looks like an album cover.
Emma Legge
Emma Legge was "spellbound" watching the bears at Camperdown Wildlife Centre in Dundee.
Gerry McGuire
Gerry McGuire was on his way to the National Museum of Scotland when he spotted the well-rubbed nose of Greyfriars Bobby.
James Anderson
A walk along the coast at St Abb's Head produced this photo by James Anderson.
Heather Hartley
"We counted 10 frogs in our little wildlife pond located in south west Edinburgh," says Heather Hartley.
Michael Muir
"An abandoned boot adorns the top of the unusual cairn at the summit of Fell Hill, near Loch Urr in Dumfries and Galloway," says Michael Muir.
Richard McGavigan
The Ocean Youth Trust Scotland yacht Alba Venturer sailing off Gourock and captured by Richard McGavigan.
Jennifer Laing
Jennifer Laing took this image of HMS Montrose arriving at Montrose for a final visit before being decommissioned in April.
Arthur Campbell
"Mallaig harbour entrance light covered in waves during 60mph winds this week," says Arthur Campbell.
Derek McEwan
The waves crashing into the harbour at Gardenstown from Derek McEwan.
Gordon Bain
Stormy skies at Glenfinnan Monument from Gordon Bain.
Jane Sayliss
Jane Sayliss says the view was "stunning all round" from the hill above Poolewe in Wester Ross.
Bettina Miller
"Getting your ducks in a row in Queens Park, Glasgow," says Bettina Miller.
Emily Wilson
"Looking back on the grey clouds in Peebles over a footbridge over the River Tweed," says Emily Wilson.
Graham Christie
Graham Christie submitted this image of the view from Kings House Hotel of River Etive and Buachaille Etive Mor.
Kath Thomson
A driftwood palm tree sculpture on Portobello Beach at sunrise from Kath Thomson.
Jon Davey
And walking on water at Portobello Beach from Jon Davey.
PAul Fraser
"Great to see ladybirds starting to appear. Hopefully, spring isn't far behind," says Paul Fraser from Callander.
Debi Bell
"Quaint cottages on the walk down to Crail Harbour," says Debi Bell.
Elaine Scott
"We stopped for a quick lunch break at Portpatrick on Thursday," says Elaine Scott. "Looked lovely in the sunshine but was also rather blustery."
Hazel Thomson
Hazel Thomson from Elgin says this female Stonechat was "blending in nicely with the rusty old seat".
Don Grant
Goat Fell from Ayr sent in by Don Grant.
Alison Stewart
"While on the tour at Dalwhinnie Distillery in the Cairngorms, I was struck by the contrast of the light through the window into the gloom of the warehouse," says Alison Stewart.

