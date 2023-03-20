Strike averted as Royal College of Nursing members accept pay offer
Members of the Royal College of Nursing have voted to accept a new pay offer from the Scottish government.
The union had recommended its members back the deal which would see a 6.5% increase from April, coupled with a promise of other changes.
It said a narrow majority voted for the proposal which ends the immediate threat of strike action.
The RCN said its members had previously voted for strike action "with a heavy heart".
Last week members of GMB Scotland, the union representing NHS and ambulance staff, accepted the latest pay offer.
The Royal College of Midwives (RCM) is also balloting its members, after recommending they accept the deal.
The Scottish government previously said the new offer would make Scotland's NHS staff by far the best paid in the UK.
Announcing the result of the ballot, RCN director Colin Poolman praised the union's members for bringing the Scottish government back to the table. He added: "Members have narrowly voted to accept this offer but the Scottish government must be under no illusion, much more is required for nursing staff to feel valued and to ensure Scotland has the nursing workforce it needs."
Julie Lamberth, chair of the union's Scotland board said it took "the real threat" of nursing strikes to secure the offer.
She added: "While members voted by a narrow margin to accept the offer, the chronic staff shortages and low morale that led to the strike mandate are still very real."
The RCN confirmed just over 50% of eligible members took part in the consultative ballot, from 28 February to 20 March, with 53.4% voting to accept the offer.
The Scottish government implemented a 7.5% increase last year despite it being rejected by three health unions.
They suspended strike action pending negotiations for the 2023/24 award.
Two other unions with members working in the NHS - Unison and Unite - accepted the previous year's pay award.
The Scottish government said it had committed an extra £568m to the 2023/24 offer to 160,000 NHS Scotland workers on Agenda for Change contracts - who includes nurses, paramedics, midwives and porters.
Staff up to Band 8a would see an uplift of at least 6.5%.
In addition, all staff would receive a one-off payment between £387 and £939 depending on banding.