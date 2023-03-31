Visitors check out new Tartan exhibition at V&A Dundee

Eunice OlumideJane Barlow / PA
Supermodel Eunice Olumide wears a tartan by Scottish designer Charles Jeffrey, whose work features in the new exhibition

Tartan, the first major exhibition in Scotland for 30 years to focus solely on the iconic textile and pattern, has opened at Dundee's V&A Museum.

The show, which runs until January, features more than 300 objects including items from the worlds of fashion, architecture, graphic design, film, performance and art.

The exhibition also includes a scrap of fabric found in a Highland peat bog which is likely to be the oldest tartan ever discovered in Scotland.

National Galleries of Scotland
Gerard M. Burns' portrait of the late Doddie Weir, which was loaned to National Galleries of Scotland by the Weir family in 2019, is on display at the show
Michael McGurk
Vivienne Westwood Anglomania suit with jacket, waistcoat, kilt and trews. The kilt ensemble in Westwood's own modified Red Anderson fashion tartan encapsulates the designer's punk edginess coupled with attention to fine tailoring
Microsoft
XBox UK partnered with Gordon Nicolson Kiltmakers and Lochcarron of Scotland in 2022 to create an official Xbox tartan, marking the 20th anniversary of the console's launch in Scotland
Christian Hook
Christian Hook's portrait of actor Alan Cumming was the winning commission for the Sky Arts Portrait Artist of The Year 2014 competition
Jane Barlow / PA
Actor and tartan ambassador Graham McTavish sits inside a limited edition 1976 Caledonia Hillman Imp car
V&A Dundee
A pair of woman's wool, leather boots from the 1850s has been loaned by the Royal Ontario Museum, Toronto, Canada
Jane Barlow / PA
Fashion designer Nicholas Daley shows off his own tartan at the launch of the exhibition
Science Museum Group
The show includes this poster of The Queen of Scots by Reginald Mayes
Jane Barlow / PA
Yoga teacher Finlay Wilson wears the Kilted Yoga tartan at the exhibition
Maria Grazia Chiuri, the first female head of fashion house Dior, designed this T-shirt and skirt ensemble
Bonhams
Detail of 18th Century tartan for an Ancient Caledonian Society coat
National Museums Scotland
British artists The Singh Twins' work draws on traditional Indian and contemporary Western culture
Michael McGurk
The exhibition runs at V&A Dundee until January

All photos are subject to copyright.

