Scotland's papers: Scot jailed for Philippines abuse

Scotland's papers: Scot jailed for Philippines abusePublished2 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The Daily Telegraph leads with the implications of Emmanuel Macron cancelling the King's trip to France, reporting that the UK's "reset with the EU" is "in disarray" over the postponement. The newspaper reports that the trip formed part of the government's wider strategy to foster ties with Europe, in line with the government's formal adoption of the Windsor Framework, aimed at smoothing post-Brexit trade between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.Image caption, "Chaos reigns in France," says the Times above a picture of smouldering heaps of rubbish in the centre of Paris. It says there were concerns that anti-Macron protesters would target a state banquet at Versailles, which was due to be given in the King's honour on Monday night.Image caption, The Daily Mail takes a different stance on Mr Macron cancelling the state visit, writing that the French president "surrenders to the mob", culminating in "a day of humiliation" after he was criticised for removing a luxury watch during an interview about the hotly contested pension changes.Image caption, The i leads on the King's alleged frustrations over the cancellation of the state visit to France, reporting that the monarch is "eager to heal Brexit wounds". It reports that he hoped the visit would allow him taking a more active role in UK diplomacy.Image caption, A former firefighter has been jailed for 12 years for directing and recording sex attacks on girls in the Philippines, writes the Daily Express. The paper reports that Gary Campbell paid for adults to abuse the children while he watched live on the internet.Image caption, The Scotsman reports the comments of Scottish Greens co-leader Lorna Slater, who said her party's power-sharing agreement with the SNP would break down if a proposed fishing ban was scrapped.Image caption, The Herald's front page says Nicola Sturgeon's successor will have a "painful clear-out" of failing ministers. The papers reports the sackings would be made with "strong resistance" but were needed to restore the party's reputation.Image caption, "Scottish Tories stay silent on membership" writes the National. The paper says the Scottish Conservatives is refusing to reveal its membership figures. Elsewhere, it looks at the announcement that Scottish wildcats are set to be reintroduced in Scotland.Image caption, The Daily Record leads with the headline "Instabams", above a story about videos on Instagram which showed Scottish teenagers being attacked.Image caption, The Scottish Sun reports that This Morning's Alison Hammond is being blackmailed. It says she bought her blackmailer a BMW over threats he would "tell damaging tales to end her career".Image caption, The Edinburgh Evening News says local residents have objected to plans to repurpose Saughton Prison governor's house into a small primary school.Image caption, The Glasgow Times has an interview with a wheelchair user who says she was made to feel "worthless" at a train station on Mother's Day.Image caption, The Courier features a picture of Nicola Sturgeon on its front page, as she made her last official engagement as first minister on Friday.Image caption, The wife of a Highland man missing for a year has spoken to the P&J. She says she's still hoping Finn Creaney will meet their baby boy, who was born weeks after he went missing while hiking at Loch Naver in Sutherland.Image caption, The Weekend Telegraph looks at the impact of Radio 1's Big Weekend on Dundee's hotel room prices, as the city prepares to host the music festival at the end of May.Image caption, The Evening Express says an armed crime gang forced a woman to become a drug mule.Image caption, But it's French baguettes that are in the firing line on the front page of the Daily Star. The newspaper reports that half-baked baguettes are responsible for an uptick in "global guffing", more commonly known as excessive wind.