Resignations at Cricket Scotland anti-racism group
Four members of Cricket Scotland's Equality and anti-racism working group have resigned over what they see as a lack of progress in tackling racism.
The four walked out in protest after Chairman Anjan Luthra said last week that progress was being made.
This claim was rejected by anti-racism organisation, Running Out Racism.
Scottish Cricket has been in crisis since an independent report found the governance of the organisation to be institutionally racist.
Among those who have resigned from the anti-racism working group is Scotland women's international Abtaha Maqsood.
The others are businessman Imran Khan, academic Khadija Mohammed and Raza Sadiq, from Running Out Racism.
The group was formed at the end of last year as part of a number of recommendations from the report that found 448 instances of racism in the sport.
BBC Scotland understands the group has only met once.
'Unsubstantiated nonsense'
In his six-month update, Cricket Scotland chairman Anjan Luthra said he expected the progress being made on racism to lead to the lifting of special measures imposed by funding body Sportscotland.
He said: "We will deliver the recommendations to a high standard and beyond.
"Our current trajectory means that we will exit special measures by October 31 and ensure Cricket Scotland continues its work towards becoming the most inclusive sport in the country over the long term."
However, Running Out Racism said Cricket Scotland's claims that it had significantly improved its approach to equality, diversion and inclusion were "unsubstantiated nonsense".
Former players Majid Haq and Qasim Sheikh, who were among those to raise concerns, have also been critical of what they see as a lack of progress.
Cricket Scotland has been approached for comment.