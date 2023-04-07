Your pictures of Scotland: 31 March-7 April

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 31 March and 7 April.

Dave Lynch
Dave Lynch's image of the Milky Way behind Scarista House on Harris. Dave said: "Fantastic dark skies in the Outer Hebrides means there’s lots to see in the sky."
Janina Dolny
Janina Dolny, of Edinburgh, said: "On a trip to North Berwick I spotted this Easter-themed knitted post box topper making people smile as they arrived at the train station."
Robbie Preece
Robbie Preece, who took this picture at Blinkbonny near Dunbog, said: "Some sheep are brighter than others I guess."
Andrew Blaikie
Andrew Blaikie said of this shot: "Came out of the Eels gig on Sunday night and their tour bus was spectacularly reflecting the glory of the Barrowlands. Great end to a great night. Glorious. Wonderful."
Theresa Wills
Theresa Wills' picture taken from Portmahomack of her friend out sailing on the Dornoch Firth.
David Brookens
David Brookens said: "I was out taking photographs in the hills above Blackwaterfoot last night when this gang of young tearaways started giving me the hard look."
Alex Mackintosh
Alex Mackintosh, of Kiltarlity, sent in this picture for the gallery. Alex said: "The road to Marybank from Muir of Ord is a beautiful one, especially on a nice day, I just had to take a picture."
Kathleen Glazik
Kathleen Glazik sent in this image of a ladybird in the Garden of St Mary’s Pleasance in Haddington, East Lothian. Kathleen said: "A joyous sign of the arrival of spring."
Elaine Malone
An Easter-themed post box in Edinburgh photographed by Elaine Malone.
Dipesh Regmi
Dipesh Regmi's photo was taken during a trip to the Isle of Skye.
Martin Mann
Martin Mann took this picture of one of his regular garden visitors. Martin said: "Here's Bob the blue tit arriving for breakfast."
Douglas Shiell
The mountains overlooking Loch Affric from the Forest Trail in the ancient Caledonian Forest at Glen Affric in a picture from Douglas Shiell, of North Berwick.
Allison Bell
Allison Bell's picture of a Highland cow on Mull.
Daniel Kershaw
Daniel Kershaw, of Perth, said: "This is a shot I took at the weekend in the very remote Rough Bounds of Knoydart, looking down over Loch Nevis and out to the Isle of Eigg."
Val Richmond
Val Richmond's picture of the Garleton hills in East Lothian.
Judith Mcintyre
Judith Mcintyre, of Fochabers, said of her photo: "Viewed from a different angle, the road bridge over the River Findhorn near Forres."
David May
David May submitted this image to the gallery. David said: "Came across this guy in Glen Cannich obviously stocking up on food prior to attending a stag party."
Richard Castro
Richard Castro said of his picture: "An 'Incredible Hulk' stranded on the shore of Loch Lochy with Ben Nevis, Carn Mor Dearg and the Aonachs behind on a day perfect for a swim."
Rob Wilkinson
Rob Wilkinson, from Dunoon, took this snap while on the Glenshellish Loop walk near Loch Eck in Cowal, Argyll. Rob said: "The ramifications of upsetting this posse could be serious."
Stuart Neville
Stuart Neville, of Clydebank, was among several people to send in images of jet aircraft vapour trails. Stuart took his picture from Loch Lomond.
Robert Duin
An early morning view of the Storr on Skye in a picture taken by Robert Duin.
Catrina Leyland
Catrina Leyland's picture was taken from her son's nursery in the Cairngorms. Catrina said: "What a view for toddlers to grow up with."
Nicola Sutherland
Nicola Sutherland said: "After a little help from a passing tourist, found one of the 17 dinosaur footprints at An Corran on Skye."
Rosie McGeachan
Rosie McGeachan captured this street scene. Rosie said: "A colourful billboard covering construction in Glasgow’s Merchant City. Love the colours and urban street vibe."
Lyndsey Fairnie
Lyndsey Fairnie, of Edinburgh, said: "I took this picture of the River Nith in Dumfries during an enjoyable family trip around Dumfries and Galloway."
Charlie Scott
Charlie Scott, of New Pitsligo, photographed an atmospheric optical phenomenon called a light pillar which are caused by atmospheric ice crystals reflecting light.

