Glasgow's Pavilion theatre sold to London company
- Published
One of Scotland's oldest and best loved theatres has been taken over by new owners.
The Pavilion Theatre in Glasgow has been bought by London-based Trafalgar Entertainment for an undisclosed sum.
The 1,449-capacity Renfield Street venue was the last privately run theatre in Scotland.
Opening in 1904 as a music hall, the venue has played host to stars including Harry Lauder, Charlie Chaplin, Billy Connolly and Lulu.
The Pavilion has a unique place in Glasgow's entertainment scene, putting on home-grown productions, well-attended pantomimes and national music tours.
It has endured tough times in recent years, including flooding and the pandemic.
Its existence was put in jeopardy in March 2018 when a major fire destroyed nearby Victoria's nightclub and neighbouring buildings in Sauchiehall Street.
Located behind the scene of the blaze, fire crews had to work to stop the fire reaching the iconic theatre.
Iain Gordon has worked at the theatre since 1977 and managed it since 1984.
He will be retiring from his role as part of the changes.
Terms of the deal have not been disclosed but it has been announced the venue will become part of TE's Trafalgar Theatres division.
It will sit alongside other venues within the portfolio including Trafalgar Theatre in London's West End, the Theatre Royal Sydney in Australia and 12 UK regional theatres including Southend Cliffs Pavilion, the New Theatre, Cardiff, G Live and Wycombe Swan.
The Pavilion Theatre comes with an extraordinary history.
Harry Lauder, Charlie Chaplin and Billy Connolly have all appeared there. Irish comedy legend Mrs Brown began there.
It has also welcomed The Krankies and Lulu, and comedians John Bishop, Sara Pascoe and Jason Manford.
Nicknamed The Devine Shrine for country star Sydney, it has also weathered many storms, including smoke damage from a fire in a neighbouring building.
The new owners have paid tribute to the staff who have kept the Pavilion going over the last five decades and say they intend to build on their success and increase the number of shows on offer.