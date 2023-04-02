Scotland's Papers: Tory tactical voting plan and Buchanan tributes

The Sunday Times reports that the Scottish Conservatives are considering a tactical voting plan for the next General Election. The aim of the strategy would be to get rid of as many SNP MPs as possible by getting traditional Tory voters to back Labour at the polls.
Tributes to the legendary boxer Ken Buchanan dominate the front page of The Sunday Mail. The Ken Buchanan Foundation confirmed the Edinburgh native's death on Saturday, a year after his son Mark said his father had been diagnosed with dementia.
A group of 15 "rebels" among the SNP MSPs at Holyrood is the focus of the Herald on Sunday. The paper reports the group are mostly supporters of Kate Forbes, who lost out to Humza Yousaf in the race to be SNP leader, and will produce their own policy papers.
The Sunday National uses its front page to reflect on the appointment of Humza Yousaf as first minister, including an interview with his father.
Almost half of Scots feel Humza Yousaf is too focused on independence according to an opinion poll reported in the Scotland on Sunday.
The Sunday Express carries warnings that the prime minister has "just six months" to tackle the "crisis" of small-boat migrant Channel crossings or face calling an early election.
Claims about a company linked to one of the stars of the Outlander TV show make the front page of The Scottish Sun on Sunday.
An alleged "vegan mob" is the subject of a Scottish Mail on Sunday investigation, which accuses activists of plotting to disrupt the Grand National later this month. The newspaper says it has handed a "dossier" of evidence over the alleged "sabotage" to police.
The Sunday Post leads with the account of man who suffered historic abuse at a top Scottish private school.

