Girl, four, in hospital after fall from window in Inverurie
A four-year-old girl has been taken to hospital after falling from the window of a home in Aberdeenshire.
Police Scotland said officers were called to a report of the incident the Gordon Avenue area of Inverurie at about 16:55 on Saturday.
It is understood an air ambulance attended but the girl was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Aberdeen by road. Her condition is unknown.
Police said "inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances".