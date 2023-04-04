Scottish cancer waiting times performance at record low
Almost three in 10 patients being referred with urgent suspicion of cancer are waiting longer than the 62-day target for their first treatment.
New figures from Public Health Scotland showed performance against the target fell to 71.7% in the last three months of 2022.
The rate was the lowest since records began a decade ago.
New Health Secretary Michael Matheson said the NHS was treating more cancer patients than ever before.
The 62-day standard is based on the time from urgent suspicion of cancer referral to first cancer treatment.
The Public Health Scotland figures showed there were 4,262 eligible patients - the highest number on record - with more than 1,200 waiting longer than the target.
The 62-day standard was not met by any of Scotland's health boards.
The median average wait increased to 49 days, with half of patients waiting longer than that. About one in 20 waited 134 days or more.
The 62-day standard was not met by any cancer type but the report said global shortages in the supply of radiotherapy isotopes resulted in many patients not meeting the target.
Prostate patients were particular affected, with just 40% of patients receiving their first treatment within the target time.
Cancer Research UK's public affairs manager in Scotland, Dr Sorcha Hume, said the figures highlighted the scale of the challenge facing the new first minister.
"We know that the NHS experienced significant pressures during the winter and is working hard to bring down the backlog of people waiting for a cancer diagnosis but these figures are the worst on record," she said.
"Urgent action is needed."
Scottish Conservative health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane said the figures were horrendous.
"It is beyond disgraceful that almost a third of patients are not starting treatment within two months," he said.
"That will only be having a devastating impact on their chances of survival."
Scottish Labour health spokeswoman Jackie Baillie said it was shameful that no health board was meeting the standard.
"After 10 years and four failed SNP cancer plans, it is clear that this is a government out of ideas and endangering lives," she said.
The health secretary said: "Cancer remains a national priority for the NHS and Scottish government which is why we will publish a new 10-year strategy in Spring 2023.
"We are committed to finding cancer earlier and faster which is why we have established a network of Urology Diagnostic Hubs, are investing in optimal cancer diagnostic pathways and activating additional Rapid Cancer Diagnostic Services across Scotland."