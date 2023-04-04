Natalie McGarry: Bid to reclaim crime proceeds from ex-MP's husband
Prosecutors seeking £195,000 from ex-SNP MP Natalie McGarry will try to reclaim some of the money from her husband.
McGarry, 41, was sentenced to two years in jail for embezzling £25,000 from the SNP and a pro-independence group.
The ex-politician lost an appeal over her conviction in February, but had her prison term cut to 20 months.
Prosecutors are now aiming to recover embezzled funds at a proceeds of crime hearing at Glasgow Sheriff Court.
Last month the court heard she would be able to pay back "essentially nil" of the money - then estimated to be £130,000 - that prosecutors were seeking from her.
McGarry, who was the MP for Glasgow East between 2015 and 2017, was not in court.
Sheriff Barry Divers asked Allan MacLeod, defending, for McGarry's benefit amount from the embezzlement.
The advocate said the figure kept rising but was currently £195,241.31.
A statement of information on McGarry's finances said that the amount she could pay back was around £1,600.
Sheriff Divers asked: "This is from the bank account of David Meikle, is that her partner?"
Mr MacLeod replied: "Yes."
Mr Meikle was leader of the Conservative Group at Glasgow City council for 12 years before he stood down in 2019.
The advocate stated that there were 65 pages of items that needed to be vouched for, spanning from 2011 to 2022.
Mr MacLeod said: "The financial consultant David Anderson said this is the first time he has come across the Crown looking at finances from the date of the end of the charges to the current day.
"This creates complications for the defence as her bank account was closed in 2016."
The hearing was continued until later this month.