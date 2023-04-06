Police killing of Glasgow hotel attacker 'absolutely necessary' – Crown
A decision by police to shoot dead an asylum seeker after he stabbed six people was "absolutely necessary in the circumstances", the Crown Office says.
Badreddin Abdalla Adam Bosh attacked three other asylum seekers, two members of staff and a police officer at the Park Inn hotel in Glasgow in June 2020.
An investigation found the actions of police were proportionate.
His brother questioned whether officers were right to use deadly force and called for an independent inquiry.
In an interview with the BBC, Adam Abdalla Adam Bosh said the police should have tasered his brother or used a non-fatal shooting method.
"It's not right to target him with something deadly," he said.
The Crown Office said Badreddin was shot after attempts to use non-lethal weapons were unsuccessful.
The incident at the Park Inn came three months after the start of Covid lockdown restrictions, which had led to Home Office contractor Mears moving hundreds of asylum seekers in Glasgow into hotels.
Adam told the BBC his brother, who had left Sudan in 2017 when his uncle was shot dead, struggled to adapt to life in the Park Inn and had described the situation as difficult.
Last year, the BBC obtained an internal Home Office review which found Badreddin had contacted the Home Office and its partners 72 times about his health and accommodation and this should have acted as a warning.
Adam said he spoke to his brother two days before the attack and Badreddin said everything was OK but that he planned to go back to Sudan.
On Friday 26 June 2020 Adam received a phone call from a Sudanese man in Glasgow.
"He called me and was crying," Adam said.
"I realised something happened. I asked what happened. I tried to comfort him. He kept crying for a while, unable to explain to me what happened.
"Finally, he texted me that your brother died. I asked how? He told me a problem happened when Badreddin attacked people with a knife. The police got involved and they shot him."
Kenny Donnelly, deputy crown agent for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service, described the Park Inn attacks as a terrible, tragic incident.
He said: "Such an incident is without precedent in the Police Scotland era and it is only right that the procurator fiscal conduct a full and thorough investigation into the circumstances of this fatal shooting.
"The investigation which followed found that the police officers involved acted appropriately throughout and their actions were legitimate and proportionate."
Mr Donnelly said it was a "fast-moving and complex situation" which involved significant risk because of the knife attacks being carried out.
"Police officers acted swiftly and decisively with the intention of protecting lives," he said. "All available evidence supports the conclusion that the use of lethal force was no more than absolutely necessary in the circumstances."
Transparency and independence
Badreddin's brother Adam said he wanted a public inquiry with "integrity", adding that "there must be transparency and independence".
His call for an independent inquiry has been supported by one of the survivors of the attack, known as Mo.
Mo said the tragedy would "live with me for the rest of my life" but that Badreddin's family have questions and deserve answers.
At the time of the Park Inn attacks, Home Office contractor Mears was using six hotels to house asylum seekers in Glasgow. It was meant to be a temporary measure but asylum seekers are now being housed in about 10 hotels across Scotland.
Mo believes Badreddin's attack was due to mental health issues and depression and history could repeat itself at an asylum hotel.
He said: "There are a lot of people there who are depressed with mental health issues, just because they are stuck in one place.
"We don't know when it's going to happen again. We just pray it doesn't happen."
In a statement, the Home Office said: "This incident in Glasgow was truly horrific and our thoughts are with those affected.
"We have since made significant changes to keep asylum seekers safe, including how we, our contractors and charities identify vulnerable individuals and ensure they are fully supported.
"We are dealing with an unprecedented increase in asylum cases but despite this we continue to ensure that the accommodation provided is safe, secure and leaves no one destitute."
We apologise again
The Crown Office said the investigation into the wider circumstances was ongoing and Adam's family would be kept informed of any significant developments.
Adam said the impact of the Park Inn tragedy and Badredin's death had been massive for them.
He said: "We keep remembering him every day and night. We are highly affected by this incident."
He said his mother had mental health issues as a result and was unwell and mournful.
"She keeps crying most of the time," Adam said. "She cannot believe her son has gone."
Adam said the family were sorry about the impact his brother's actions had on the victims.
He said: "Again we pray for you and hope for you to have a quick recovery.
"We apologise for what my late brother did. We apologise again and again."